Google: ITAT: Pay Refunds Not Google US Income





MUMBAI: Google US has won a favorable order from the Bengaluru bench of the Income Tax Appellate Court (ITAT) in a recent lawsuit that reimbursed Google India for salary costs. Salaries belonged to employees sent here under secondment contracts. Tax authorities treat salary refunds of Rs 20.6 billion and Rs 39.5 billion as ‘income from included services’ under Google US jurisdiction in India for two financial years (subject to tax dispute) I was looking for that. US Tax Treaty. This triggers Google India withholding tax obligations. However, due to the explicit details of the secondment agreement, the ITAT bench decided that such reimbursements could not be treated as income for US companies. For administrative convenience, the foreign employer pays the salary to the overseas bank account of the surrogate employee. The Indian company then reimburses the foreign company for salary costs. Lawsuits arise when Indian tax authorities attempt to treat refunds as foreign company income. As one tax expert said, “It’s important to have a clear secondment contract and the details should be spelled out in the assignment letter issued to the employee.” Foreigners worked under the supervision of Google India. Google US was not responsible for the work performed by seconded employees. The sample letter states, “During the secondment, you shall follow the instructions and control of Google India, including the rules, procedures, working practices and policies of Google India. Nor would the US company have the right to unilaterally recall a seconded employee. The letter also clarified that employment at Google US would not be guaranteed upon return to the United States. The court bench noted that the tax was duly withheld by Google India on the salary income and remitted to the Indian Treasury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/business/india-business/itat-pay-reimbursement-not-income-for-google-us/articleshow/98259481.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos