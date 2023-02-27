



[Photo/IC]

There are several obstacles to overcome in order to fully benefit from the exchange

China’s scientific community will expand cooperation with countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative in the name of high-quality development and livelihood improvement, an expert said at a forum on the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative. said at the second annual meeting. Sunday.

They said climate change, environmental protection, clean energy, digital economy, public health, technology transfer, and professional training are some areas where Belt and Road countries could benefit from stronger international cooperation. Added.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the One Belt, One Road Initiative. Since then, China has signed 200 of his BRI cooperation agreements with 151 countries and 32 international organizations, said a non-profit, non-governmental scientific organization promoting shared sustainable development among BRI member countries. said Bai Chunli, president of the Alliance of International Scientific Organizations.

Bai said the initiative has brought closer economic ties between China and Belt and Road signatories. Central Europe Railway, for example, connects cities in China with Poland, Germany and other European countries, with her 16,000 freight trains operating in both directions last year.

“The Belt and Road Initiative has achieved spectacular success. Never in history has an initiative proposed by a developing country achieved such popularity and influence,” said Bai.

Science and technology can play an important role in facilitating the development of the Belt and Road Initiative by providing new solutions to common problems such as public health and climate change, he added.

Since 2016, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China have collaborated to promote scientific and technological cooperation among the Belt and Road countries in areas ranging from agricultural innovation to university education. has issued its own guidelines and action plans.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences has established 10 overseas science and education centers, launched more than 100 research cooperation projects with Belt and Road countries, and trained nearly 5,000 high-level scientists, Bai said.

But Bai said that scientific cooperation with Belt and Road countries now faces four major obstacles. Top-level design and optimization of cooperation mechanisms, overcoming disturbances such as conflicts, social and economic disparities among Belt and Road countries, and lack of experts and funds to deepen cooperation. .

To overcome these problems, future Belt and Road science and technology cooperation will focus on enhancing innovation capacity, building people-to-people relationships, sharing data and technology for mutual benefit, and supporting priority areas. focus should be on creating a clear policy for

Ning Jizhe, deputy director of the Economic Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said the Belt and Road Initiative will benefit China and the world by supporting economic globalization and free trade. .

Justin Yihu Lin, director of the Institute of New Structural Economics at Peking University, said future cooperation could focus on strengthening existing comparative advantages and transforming them into global competitive advantages.

Yu Hongjun, former deputy director of the International Affairs Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said the goal of the Belt and Road Initiative is to help developing countries by building new infrastructure, enhancing cooperation in trade and commerce, and deepening culture. He said that it is to increase the interconnectivity between exchange and mutual trust.

“These actions aim to achieve mutual development, prosperity, progress and security,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202302/27/WS63fc0acaa31057c47ebb0fc8.html

