Biden’s antitrust push goes to court, Google and Big Tech fight back

Google is quietly rounding up a phalanx of former Justice Department lawyers, and the tech giant is gearing up for a lifelong regulatory battle against the lawyer’s former employer.

The Justice Department offensive, two lawsuits aimed at overthrowing the search giant’s hold, is the latest in the Biden administration’s long-running efforts to curb big tech after a sweeping antitrust package stalled. It will play out in court, mirroring the steps. meeting.

When President Biden took office, he chose Trustbuster to lead major institutions amid bipartisan calls to curtail the power of the largest internet companies over the digital economy. But halfway through his term, the movement’s losses outweighed its victories, key figures resigned, and Republican control of the House took a bill that could pull the tech giant off the table.

Now that territory has moved from parliament to the courts. Last month, the Justice Department and her eight states filed a lawsuit aimed at splitting up Google’s lucrative advertising business. Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed under President Donald Trump in 2020 claiming it has a monopoly on online search will go to trial later this year. Meanwhile, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Lina Kern is an antitrust activist who has launched a series of campaigns aimed at dismantling Facebook’s parent company, Meta, and stopping heavyweights such as Microsoft from swallowing small businesses. pursues an ambitious lawsuit while seeking to rewrite federal rules on antitrust enforcement. And last week, the Supreme Court heard the Gonzalez v. Google case.

Antitrust reforms cheered when Biden appointed Khan as FTC chairman, Jonathan Cantor to head Justice’s antitrust division, and Big Tech commentator Tim Wu as White House special adviser They say their arduous efforts to curb the world’s richest corporation are still gaining momentum, despite a string of high-profile setbacks. But the tech industry is willing to invest heavily to maintain its position. And persuading courts to reconsider decades of business-friendly precedent presents a challenge just as daunting as pushing legislation through a divided Congress.

Some people have come into this administration with complete confidence that they know how these industries should work. That agenda is now a mess, he said.

Still, the agency says the battle is just beginning.

Google’s lawsuit is part of a surge in antitrust lawsuits filed by the Kanters Department of Justice and the Khans FTC, targeting some of the industry’s biggest players, from technology to pharmaceuticals to book publishing. . In December, the FTC filed to block his $69 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

The move reflects the administration’s insistence that competition policies, rooted for decades in 1980s free-market ideals, must be reimagined for the Internet age.

At the Department of Justice, Kanter launched a new litigation team, hiring about 20 attorneys, to prepare for the largest antitrust battle the Justice Department has fought in decades.

But tech moguls are digging their pockets as they prepare for legal battles that could shape the future of the digital economy. Google alone has at least five former Justice Department attorneys in-house. Among them is Jack Merrin, a former Supreme Court competition attorney who is now a strategic adviser to the firm. The firm also retains the services of his four outside law firms with nearly 20 former judicial attorneys.

Google spokesperson Julie Tarallo McAlister said new entrants and new innovations are driving competition and creating value for consumers, publishers and merchants across the Americas. She takes pride in our services and looks forward to taking the case to court.

Lawmakers who co-supported the antitrust law said unprecedented industry lobbying was a significant barrier to passing it.

Years of bipartisan antitrust packages have rewritten the rules of the online economy, allowing companies like Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook to use their platforms to promote their products. or restricting clients from rival platforms. Led by Rep. David N. Cicilline (DR.I.) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado), it also won the backing of mid-sized tech companies such as Yelp and Sonos.

After the tech lobby expressed its concerns about the bill, Democratic leaders did not bring it to a vote, and Republicans in the House are unlikely to take it up.

Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an anti-merger nonprofit, said it’s a shame she couldn’t even vote.

Mr. Wu has already resigned from the White House, and Mr. Shicilin announced last week that he would be leaving Congress at the end of his current term.

It’s unclear whether judges will accept the theory without new legislation to support it. endorsing the acquisition of the FTC, a notable loss to the FTC. .

Judge Edward J. Davila accepted the FTC’s challenged theory. The deal could stifle potential competition in his early VR space. But he decided the FTC wasn’t enough to prove that fact.

Following the verdict, FTC enforcers remained optimistic. To move the law and protect competition, we have to take such tough cases, said Holly Bedova, director of the agency’s competition bureau. That is what Congress has instructed us to do.

William Kovacic, a law professor at George Washington University, said the FTC doesn’t have to win every lawsuit to make a difference in antitrust enforcement, but it has to win some.

If you were asked how do you establish lasting policy reform, lasting reform, what would you do? Part of the answer is that you win lawsuits and win lawsuits that validate your concept , Kovacic said. Until you do that, you haven’t really moved the boundaries of enforcement.

The agency has been accused of filing risky cases at a time when resources are limited. million dollars, but says it currently has only two-thirds the number of employees it had in 1980.

In any case, when we file lawsuits, they outnumber our lawyers and economists by dozens, Vedova said. Our largest investigations and litigations may involve more law firms than individual attorneys.

But some of the longtime antitrust supporters who led the campaign that brought Khan, Kanter and Wu to the Biden administration are seeing signs of progress. They say the move to reinstate antitrust enforcement and competition policy in the United States is a long-term, groundbreaking shift they always expected would take years.

Mitchell said last year’s spending bill to increase antitrust enforcement funding and make it easier for states to file antitrust lawsuits was the first significant antitrust law passed in 50 years. He added that the FTC’s November policy statement on unfair competition methods could be grounds for cracking down on some of the actions that motivated the antitrust bill. And an ongoing project to overhaul federal merger guidelines could result in a fundamental reshaping of the government’s stance on big business.

Barry Lynn, executive director of the anti-monopoly Open Markets Institute, said a successful Justice Department lawsuit to block a major merger in the publishing industry could have implications for big tech. Stated. Decades after antitrust standards were so-called consumer welfare standards that focused on consumer pricing, judges argued that corporate power harms sellers, small businesses, and even democracies. I’m beginning to reconsider the idea that it’s possible.

But Kovacic said the time frame for accumulating such gains is set to begin as Republicans’ views of the agency’s aggressive approach begin to sour ahead of the 2024 election, when both Congress and the White House will be at stake. He said it may be limited.

The theme they’re playing out is that the FTC operates without the effective constraint of being an agency out of its control, he said of the Republican leader. I think it’s fiction, but what they’re trying to build is a story.

Meanwhile, Herbert Hovenkamp, ​​a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who studies antitrust, said market shifts could dampen enthusiasm to break up tech giants. The rise of TikTok eroding Metas’ growth and Microsoft’s use of AI to challenge his Google in search shows that these markets are still competitive, he argues. bottom.

Hovenkamp said there is a pretty strong notion that dominant companies come and go. And all the positivity in the tech industry right now is a little too much, too early.

In an interview, Sicilin said he was not resigning because Congress failed to pass antitrust legislation last term. There is no doubt that this antitrust agenda will continue in a very strong and bipartisan way while I am out of office, he said. Cicillin and Buck, former Republican heads of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, are in the process of forming a new bipartisan Congressional Antitrust Caucus.

He acknowledged that the Republican-controlled House is at fault. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the new chairman of the Judiciary Committee, opposes the antitrust bill introduced in the last Congress. Did. Buck then succeeded Sicillin as chairman of the antitrust subcommittee in favor of Rep. Thomas Massey (R-Ky.), who is seen as friendly to big business.

You would think he represents Silicon Valley, Sicilin said of Jordan. He became America’s biggest protector of Big His Tech.

Shishirin warned that the longer Congress takes to pass legislation, the harder it will be.Unfortunately, he said their power will only grow.

In a speech on antitrust earlier this month, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) took a more hopeful tone. In the 2020 Democratic primary, Warren’s call to dismantle Big Her tech, then considered radical, helped bring the rallying cry into the political mainstream.

Indeed, in a David vs. Goliath battle to break the monopoly and give the competition a chance to prosper, Warren said the stakes would still be on Goliath. I’m starting to sweat. We can feel it: change is coming.

