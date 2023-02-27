why isn’t mom working?Gurugram mother fired by Google seeks help





Gurugram-based Aakriti Walia was fired from Google India 10 minutes before he was due to attend the conference. Now she has no arguments to convince her 6-year-old daughter why she doesn’t work.

Aakriti Walia celebrated five years of Googleversary just a few days ago and had no idea that this would be her last celebration at the company. Unfortunately, Aakriti has been affected by her recently announced layoffs at Google. The “Access Denied” message on her system numbed her as she was preparing for her ten-minute meeting. Aakriti’s initial reaction was denial, but she then replied, “Why me?” and the news finally sunk a few days later.

Working at Google was a dream come true for Aakriti. Her days at the company were better than she could have imagined. As she updated her LinkedIn profile and her resume, she realized how much this organization had impacted her life, not only personally, but professionally. Aakriti has experienced the most valuable part of her career during her last five years at Google. Working with some of her finest Googlers, she has built up her skills and experience in a variety of roles. ”

Also Read: Twitter Layoffs Again: Sales Team Suffers From Elon Muss’ Aggressive Strategy

The next hard thing for me now, as I plan my way forward from here, is how do I get my 6-year-old daughter to understand why her mom isn’t working? It will take some time,” she writes.

When she asks for help with new prospects, people have two options to help her. Any of her Google colleagues who have worked with her can recommend her on LinkedIn. Also, if you know of a position that fits her, you can refer her to that position.

Also Read: Google Joins Layoff Trend in 2022, Letting Go of 10,000 Underperforming Employees

If you’re a fellow Googler affected by layoffs and need someone to chat with, I’m here! Thanks to Google for that.

Catch all business news, market news, breaking news events and breaking news updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app for daily market updates.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/why-mumma-s-not-going-to-work-laid-off-by-google-gurugram-mother-seeks-help-11677461883460.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos