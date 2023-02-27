PiQuant Wins CES 2023 Innovation Award for Spectroscopy-Based Detection Tool





SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PiQuant- Co., Ltd. (CEO: Doyeon Pi), a spectroscopy-based environmental IoT company, has received the CES 2023 Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association. Made (CTA) of America.

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the world’s largest international electronics trade fair held annually in Las Vegas, USA, with more than 2,400 companies from 174 countries participating this year. It is a technology exhibition where companies and institutions from various industries introduce their latest IoT and ICT technologies, and it is attracting attention and expectations from major companies around the world.

At this event, PiQuant’s Water Scanner was awarded as the first portable spectrometer to analyze moisture content in real time. It is an innovative device that can detect harmful substances such as bacteria, heavy metals and compounds in liquids in real time.

The water scanner has reduced the inspection time to 1/1,440 compared to the conventional PCR (polymerase chain reaction) method, which proliferates and confirms specific genes such as bacteria and viruses. Moreover, the cost of testing has been reduced by 1/50. Water Scanner is a water bacteria scanner that allows you to monitor and manage data in real time while connecting to your smartphone.

Meanwhile, another PiQuant product, AirQuant, is in high demand in homes, schools, public institutions, and large shopping malls as an IoT indoor air quality monitoring system that measures fine dust and harmful gases in real time.

Founded in 2015, PiQuant develops and manufactures various products based on light-based component detection technology, and is the first company in Korea specializing in the analysis of drinking water environments, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. company. in developing countries.

Escherichia coli (or Escherichia coli) is a major cause of water-borne illness associated with unsafe drinking water. With PiQuant’s portable bacterial water scanner, E. coli detection can be done by him in less than three minutes. PiQuant has introduced products in several developing countries suffering from water pollution, such as India and Vietnam.

As a company specializing in spectroscopy-based solutions, PiQuant will be attending Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​Spain from February 27th to March 2nd. Previously, at the 2017 MWC, he was named as one of the 4YFN Outstanding Companies in the IoT field.

For more information about PiQuant, please visit http://www.piquant.asia.

Source PiQuant

