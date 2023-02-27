Can Microsoft lead Google to a huge win?





Conventional wisdom holds that Microsoft (MSFT -2.18%) may pose a serious threat to Alphabet’s (GOOG -1.89%) (GOOGL -1.94%) search dominance. Microsoft has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot into the new version of the Bing search engine. Google Search has not yet made widely available a generative AI product called Bard.

However, common sense can be overturned. Is Microsoft really setting Google up for a huge win?

new bing failure

There was a lot of hype around Google’s initial failure to introduce Bard. A chatbot mistakenly answered a question about James’ Webb Space Telescope, contributing to a plummeting Alphabet stock. But that stumbling block pales in comparison to the new Bing failure.

Bing with ChatGPT has been belligerent and weird in its post-launch conversations with users. It told New York Times columnist Kevin Ruth that he loved him. rice field.

Bing insulted another user. There have even been threats of stealing nuclear code or manipulating deadly viruses. Fortunately, chatbots cannot deal with these threats.

Ultimately, Microsoft had to reign with the new Bing. A company engineer limited the number of questions he asked to five per session. Also, you can set up to 50 questions per day. In a blog post, Microsoft explains that prolonged chat sessions may cause Bing to “not necessarily respond in a helpful or in-tuned tone.” That’s certainly one way to put it. After user complaints, Microsoft later increased the threshold to 6 questions per session and 60 questions per day.

Pave the way for Google to win?

I think it’s quite possible that Microsoft’s problems with the new Bing will pave the way for Google to win. For one thing, Alphabet got a chance to learn from Microsoft’s mistakes. It would be amazing if Bard didn’t have the guardrails that keep Bing from going berserk.

What if Bard didn’t need the usage restrictions Microsoft imposed on the new Bing and still returned helpful (and sane) responses? There is no doubt that millions of people flock to Google’s apps. i know i will.

Some predict that generative AI will disrupt Alphabet’s Google search business. Maybe so. But many may have overlooked what is perhaps the most important statement Microsoft has made since it got into trouble with Bing. The company says its chat integration is “not a replacement for a search engine.” The company added that the new Bing chatbot is “a tool to better understand and understand the world.” If Microsoft doesn’t think generative AI will replace search, Google’s business could be far safer than pessimists believe.

Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote, “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.” Kelly Clarkson also adopted this idea with her hit “Stronger”. Aphorisms are often proven to be true. In this case, I think that possibility is high. If Microsoft’s new Bing isn’t the Google killer some claim, Google could be even stronger than before.

no aesop fable

In Aesop’s fable about the tortoise and the hare, the hare gets off to a fast start while the tortoise goes slowly. But in the end the turtle wins the race slowly and steadily. You might be tempted to compare Microsoft to the rabbit and Alphabet to the turtle. But I don’t think Aesop’s Fables apply here.

For one thing, neither of these two companies are doing well. They both move fast. Alphabet pioneered some of the AI ​​models used in ChatGPT and the new Bing.

But more importantly, the AI ​​race can, and probably will, have multiple winners. I believe this to be the case, and some AI stocks will provide significant returns over the next decade or more. Is Microsoft gearing up to give Google a big win since it stumbled with the new Bing? However, I predict that both will be big AI winners in the long run.

