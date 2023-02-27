Drawing the present and future of 8K TV through Samsung’s innovative technology – Samsung Global Newsroom





Samsung Electronics has shaped the history of television through the development of innovations from FHD and 4K to 8K. This is thanks to a far-sighted strategic vision and a relentless passion for bringing new technologies to market.

Samsung Newsroom spoke with TV experts to learn more about what has been achieved so far in the field of TV innovation and the future of display technology in the era of UHD screens.

Open up the future of TV with limitless innovation

These days, image quality has become one of the most important factors consumers consider when choosing a television. In 1977, Samsung succeeded in developing and mass-producing the color economy TV, the first color TV in Korea, ushering in the era of color TV in Korea. Thanks to its unwavering dedication to innovation, Samsung has earned the title of Korea’s first color TV maker. The company never rested on the smash success of his Econo TV, its black-and-white TV model that garnered the lion’s share in his TV monthly. market at the time.

Next to be developed was the LCD TV, and in 2009 Samsung introduced a groundbreaking model, the Samsung LED TV. LED TVs were the culmination of all the innovative technology available at the time, allowing for the unparalleled picture quality offered by light emitting diodes. All the components of Samsungs LED TV are newly designed and the number of patents obtained for this model exceeds his 3,000.

In 2017, Samsung unveiled the world’s first QLED TV based on cadmium-free quantum dot technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company’s revolutionary televisions grabbed attention that year, boasting excellent image quality and his 100% color volume.

A year later, the company brought to market the QLED 8K model, which incorporated 8K resolution into Samsung’s proprietary quantum dot technology. With Direct Full Array, a backlighting technology that allows you to precisely control the lighting balance of every part of the image on the screen, and an upscaling technology designed to intelligently upgrade low-quality video to his brilliant 8K resolution. It had some 8K AI upscaling. Industry first. Samsung’s innovative QLED 8K technology ushered in the 8K era.

In 2020, Samsung will unveil the world’s first bezel-less TV that completely removes the bezel from around the display, said Hyunchul Song of the product development group. A year later, it further cemented its industry leadership position with the introduction of Neo QLED technology based on the Quantum Mini LED display. From FHD to 8K, we have made relentless efforts to develop innovative products that provide differentiated experiences based on consumer needs.

Pursuing high image quality through deep research into human behavior

Samsung continues to strive to provide the best possible viewing experience by offering the best picture quality. But what does good image quality mean to those involved in its development?

H/W Lab developer Youngseok Han said that image quality is considered good when it provides viewers with a sense of presence as if they were directly witnessing the image on the screen. Display performance indicators such as high resolution, high brightness, and excellent color rendition are essential to ensure good image quality. Also important is how well the display’s other cutting-edge technologies are balanced, such as chip design, image quality algorithms, and sound.

Han provided further insight into the importance of balance for corresponding image quality. The factor that most influences image quality is how well the various technologies involved are configured. These include those designed to reduce distortion and image transmission noise, those that reproduce colors accurately and richly and create sharper contrasts for a more vivid and vivid image, and those that create sharper contrast for on-screen objects. It includes motion technology that makes movement look smooth and fluid.

No matter how good the technology is, you cannot achieve good image quality with just one technology. This is why Samsung is not resting on its laurels as an industry leader, but is committed to developing innovative technology through all kinds of different approaches. Recently introduced on the 2023 Neo QLED TVs, the Real Depth Enhancer is one of his new features developed to further improve image quality.

When the human eye is focused on an object, attention is directed to the object by optimizing sharpness, clarity and texture while preserving the background scene. Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer technology builds on this understanding of human behavior and uses AI to automatically separate objects from the background, enhancing the perception of depth and making images really pop.

Additionally, Neo Quantum Matrix Pro technology improves detail reproduction by precisely controlling quantum mini LEDs over a total of 13,684 levels. This precise adjustment adds more dimension and realism to the image on the screen.

Our Real Depth Enhancer technology is the result of optimizing all relevant technologies in a way that considers human psychology, instead of focusing solely on improving resolution, said Han.

From 8K games in the 8K era to Samsung TV artwork

Recently, users have been bombarded with new content. With tens of thousands of new media and content published on all kinds of platforms every day, does the same apply to this content created in 8K?

With the recent growth of 8K devices, including smartphones, anyone can create 8K content and display it in ultra-high resolution, said Sangmin Lee, Head of Picture Quality Solution Lab. A high-performance graphics card enabled the user to play his 8K games as well. So we are already living in his 8K UHD era.

Song further elaborated on the growth of 8K content in today’s viewing market. He explained that there is a growing amount of 8K content available on his social media channels, and the artist creates digital artwork in 8K. On the 2023 Neo QLED TV, he added the inYouTube Videos in 8K feature, allowing users to peruse his 8K content available on his YouTube and explore digital art such as images in NFT1 format at a glance. bottom.

Samsung is also leading the expansion of the 8K content ecosystem by steering the 8K Association, a global non-profit organization established in 2019 to establish the 8K standard and expand 8K content. . As of February 2023, the association has 33 members including Samsung, TV panel makers, SoC chip makers and major content he creators. Last year, Samsung released a teaser for his 8K Lord of the Rings: Ring of Power series, which was developed in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, another member of the 8K Association.

Developing optimal image quality to take your viewing experience to the next level

To learn more about the next steps for industry leader Samsung in terms of image quality in the era of 8K technology, Samsung Newsroom asked three TV experts about their goals.

As a developer, Han said, he feels most accomplished when he hears feedback that viewers think the on-screen image looks real to them. My goal is to optimize the various components to further improve the algorithm and provide viewers with better than real image quality.

For Song, creating technology that delivers real value to its users is paramount. “The development department is committed to producing the best image quality through technological innovation, but I am more involved in optimizing the product to bring a high-quality experience to as many viewers as possible. We will continue to consider what kind of user value we can provide to viewers.

Finally, from Lee’s perspective, the goal is to give users an experience that goes beyond just watching content. The most important value a display can provide is presenting an image that looks more real than reality itself, Lee explains. With the best image quality algorithms and cutting-edge sound performance, the optimal image quality delivered allows users to enjoy their favorite content without worrying about settings. The ultimate goal is to provide excellent picture quality so that you can fully enjoy your viewing experience, not just watching content.

For the second and final part of this series, which focuses on the role of 8K TVs and the innovative technology Samsung has been developing to give users the best possible viewing experience, visit Samsung Newsroom. Please pay attention.

1 SAVAGE is a high quality NFT marketplace featuring 4K/8K videos and photos. SAVAGE will release his 50+ titles in March 2023 and expand throughout the year with his 250+ new productions from top creators and brands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/global/welcome-to-the-8k-universe-1-hearing-from-tv-experts-charting-the-present-and-the-future-of-8k-tvs-through-samsungs-innovative-technologies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos