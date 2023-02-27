How to insert a vertical or horizontal line in Google Docs





Need to insert a line in your Google Doc but don’t know how? Learn how to add a vertical or horizontal line with these easy steps.

Lines in a document are used to build a specific flow. Whether you want to separate sections, organize your content, or simply add to the design of your document, inserting rows can make a big difference.

Adding lines to a file in Google Docs is easy, and there are multiple ways to do it. Here are four ways to add rows in Google Docs.

1. How to insert a horizontal line

If you’re looking for ways to create more professional documents in Google Docs, this is the one. Adding a horizontal line is easy. Please follow these steps:

Open the file in Google Docs.on the toolbar[挿入]Click. Select Horizon Line and watch the line appear on the screen.

This option isn’t very customizable, so it’s good if you just want a simple row. Fortunately, there is another way to insert horizontal lines.

2. How to Insert a Horizontal Line Using Paragraph Styles

If you want to insert a horizontal line that gives you the option to resize it, or if you want to choose a different line style, you can use Google Docs Paragraph Styles. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the file in Google Docs.on the toolbar[フォーマット]Go to. Click a paragraph style. Select borders and shading. Adjust the position, width, dash, and color as needed,[適用]Choose.

To insert vertical lines in Google Docs, you can use the drawing tool. Method is as follows.

Open the file in Google Docs. Proceed to Insert Toolbar.[描画]Click[新規]Click. If you have a vertical line format stored in Google Drive,[ドライブから]can be clicked. Click New and a drawing box will appear. Now go to the dropdown line icon in the toolbar. Select a line. Click on the screen and drag the cursor to draw a vertical line. You can edit the row using the options on the right side of the toolbar. If the line is fine,[保存して閉じる]Click. 4. How to insert a vertical line using columns

If you want to create a neat Google Doc, you can do so by dividing text with vertical lines. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the document in Google Docs. Highlight the text you want to split into columns.on the toolbar[フォーマット]Click[列]Go to. Go to More Options. Select the number of columns depending on how you want to divide the text.[列間の線]Make sure the box next to is checked.[適用]Click. Insert line in Google Docs file

Lines are simple, but they play an important role in the flow of your document. Now that you know how to add vertical and horizontal lines in Google Docs, you can share your carefully crafted document. If you want to create other visually appealing documents, there are plenty of ways to do it.

