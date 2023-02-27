Technology distrusts most pressing decoupling issues





Global moves to make supply chains more resilient and secure technologies critical to national interests, such as the US banning the export of high-end chip-making technology to China and negotiating agreements with Japan and the Netherlands. I have seen actions by leaders.

We’ve also seen plenty of issues with Chinese technology, from accessible TikTok user data in China to Huawei’s ban.

Even last week, more than 900 Chinese security cameras were found in Australian government buildings, and the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon.

So far, however, little is known about how Australians, Americans and Japanese actually think about trust and mistrust in technology and its potential for decoupling.

The US Center for Studies (USSC) conducted public opinion polls in the United States, Australia, and Japan in late 2022 to understand public opinion in each country on various issues.

This unreleased poll data reveals the depth of concern over Chinese technology among Australian, American and Japanese populations and across multiple data points. It also shows support for stabilizing, or even tightening, national-level restrictions on Chinese technology, as well as deep distrust and concern for China’s mobile his devices.

Our poll data shows public concern that Chinese technology poses a threat to national security. All three citizens said they would continue (3238% nationally) or strengthen existing restrictions on Chinese companies, including those supplying telecommunications products and developing future technologies such as quantum and artificial intelligence. Agreed that it should (3742%). Across all countries, he was less than 10% wanting restrictions eased.

Therefore, the overwhelming level of public support for expanding technical cooperation among allies, particularly the United States, Australia and Japan, is not surprising. The majority (over 70%) of respondents in the US, Australia and Japan want more cooperation with allies on issues related to climate change and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computers and semiconductor manufacturing .

Public-private partnerships, with much of the expertise and scale necessary for this work to develop advanced capabilities and emerging technologies coming from industry, are key if this trilateral enthusiasm for cooperation is to be unlocked.

In a geopolitical sense, the Indo-Pacific region is increasingly defined by its multipolarity. When it comes to technology adoption, the choices are getting tougher.

Because supply chains are global in nature, consensus among allies is important, as seen in the US-Japan-Netherlands agreement on semiconductor export controls.

Nevertheless, most technology is designed, manufactured and/or updated by the United States or China, from individual mobile phone handsets to national telecommunications infrastructure and weapons systems.

Separating digital innovations, technologies, and data flows deemed critical to national security is one thing, but individual user choices prioritizing U.S. technology add another dimension to the conversation. add.

The poll data across multiple data points shows that respondents in all countries are interested in Chinese technology and prefer US technology. A small majority of Australian voters say they have little or no trust in Chinese technology.

Japanese respondents are the most distrustful of Chinese technology (83%), followed by the US (68%) and Australia (54%). In all three countries, there is a correlation between age and trust, with older people (over 65) having less trust in Chinese technology.

It is difficult to distinguish between expressed intentions and actions, but these figures are nonetheless striking. They show that a small majority of voters in all age groups and countries surveyed have no intention of downloading Chinese apps at all.

In contrast, the majority of Australian voters say they trust US technology completely or mostly, with a small but still significant number of respondents (20%) saying they trust US technology mostly or mostly. It shows that you don’t fully trust them.

In this vein, USSC poll data shows that a surprising number of respondents not only from Australia, but from the US and Japan are willing to pay more for non-Chinese technology. As my colleagues Jared Mondschein and Victoria Cooper recently revealed, more than 70% of her American and Australian girlfriends would pay $500 more for a non-Chinese phone.

The poll shows concerns from an individual user’s perspective, willingness to pay more for smartphone technology that is not made in China, and trust in Chinese technology compared to American technology. and lower willingness to download Chinese applications compared to US-owned applications. It’s difficult to know how many of these stated intentions will be translated into action, but they do indicate a clear personal preference for technology that has a reliable lineage.

What we are likely to see is an increase in difficult national security conversations around trusted vs. There is an increasing user demand for technologies that have safeguards. Reduce harm.

While governments are debating the viability of decoupling techniques, users are probably making the decisions. In fact, distrust in technology is the real decoupling problem we face today.

Dr. Miah Hammond-Erey is Director of the Emerging Technologies Program at the Center for US Research at the University of Sydney.

