Finley, Dyspina Homer Georgia Tech in Second Sweep Baseball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS Pitcher/hitter Jackson Finley and left fielder Angelo Dyspina will play No. 22 Georgia Tech baseball in an 11-7 victory over Tennessee Tech at Mac Neath Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium on Sunday afternoon. He hit a home run in consecutive innings to give strength to the team. Sweep and improve to 7-0 during the season.

The Yellow Jackets (7-0) put it all together a bit at bat, including sacrifice flies, bunt singles and long balls, for 11 runs on 15 hits. Jack Rubenstein went blisteringly 5-for-5 on the day, with Finley finishing his 3-for-5 and Jake DeLeo, Dyspina and Nico Senese each finishing with his two hits. DeLeo scored three runs in which he scored two runs.

On the mound, Finley started and went 4.0 innings without allowing an earned run, but three infield errors allowed five earned runs to cross, resulting in a Tech deficit. LHP Josiah Siegel (1-0) came out and allowed just two hits for him in 1.2 innings to earn his first decision win.

RHP Ben King again impresses, maintaining the lead with a no-hitter and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings before handing it over to LHP Noah Samor and RHP Jackson Vaughan to close out the game.

The Golden Eagles (2-5) were led by Austin Turner, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. RHP Colt his Taylor (0-1) took the loss in 1.2 innings, allowing him three runs on three hits.

Georgia Tech will continue its homestand against Long Island in the first of two midweek games on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Mac Nease Baseball Park. The first pitch is set for 4pm and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Multimedia:

Post-match press conference (Coach Hall, Angelo Dispigna)

around social media

7-0 pic.twitter.com/zoVcGTLMog

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

B7 | @jruby14 is now 5 hit days with Tech leading 11-5! pic.twitter.com/BqXL93qGlG

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

B7 | @stephennreid drives 1 deep on a suck fly to extend Tech’s lead to 9-5 pic.twitter.com/oGiLHMK6Ie

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

Great bunt single from @jake_deleo! pic.twitter.com/wFImpG9K7w

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

Friendly neighborhood slider man @bwking46 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/crDypQhjq4

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

[email protected] came in and got the last K with just 3 balls pic.twitter.com/HZS91jJTXw

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

@nico_senese16 @Nicholas9Romano @john_giesler pic.twitter.com/1Go7bFzLUh

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

Deleo! He scored his 2 by hanging his slider and led [email protected]_deleo|@jake_deleo|@jake_deleo|#WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/mDN9ipp0Re

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

B5 | @DemitriDiamant hits a sack fly deep in center to tie us up! pic.twitter.com/hMJAm8jKj1

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

raking pitcher

Jackson Finley: 3 vs 3, HR, 2B pic.twitter.com/HzstSl4VWX

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

B4 | @Jake_deleo blasts Sackfly to pull Tech within 1, 5-4 pic.twitter.com/KJ69xqx2EK

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

GELLO SHOTS ALL AROUND!

3 home runs in 3 days @AngeloDiSpigna pic.twitter.com/nAhxCTAYgr

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

See you! – @wiley_ballard

111 mph off the bat pic.twitter.com/zUdn8MfoIg

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2023

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest news from the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook and Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/finley-dispigna-homer-georgia-tech-to-second-sweep/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos