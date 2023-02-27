Google India employee says company layoffs are not performance-based, top-rated employee fired





A Google India employee wrote on LinkedIn that the company’s layoffs were not based on performance, and that recent promotions and top-rated employees were also laid off. but added that they are not necessarily better than those who were laid off.

New Delhi, updated: Feb 26 2023 11:26 IST

Divyanshi Sharma: Layoffs are performance based and if you think the top performers in the company will keep the job, that’s not always the case. The company’s recent layoffs, even in India, were not based on the performance of those whose employees received the highest ratings, nor were recent promotions, according to a Google India employee’s LinkedIn post. had been fired by the company. The employee further adds that those who kept their jobs were not necessarily better than those who were fired by Google.

Google layoffs weren’t performance-based, employees say

In the post, the employee wrote, “A gentle reminder that Google’s layoffs involving over 450 people in India are not based on performance. People aren’t necessarily better than those who have been laid off, and I personally know myself among those who have been laid off with the highest ratings and most recent promotions. , they add value to your team.

Women mentions Google’s financial incentives in Golden Handcuffs.

Recently, a former Google employee called the company’s financial incentives “golden handcuffs” that made it difficult for him to leave his job. The woman has been at Google for over 15 years, and one morning she woke up to the news that she was no longer part of the tech giant.

Jennifer Vaden Barth, one of the 12,000 people the company laid off, shared her story on LinkedIn about a month ago. It’s like getting out of the golden handcuffs.”

Speaking to the publication, Jennifer said that while dealing with the layoffs was tough, she was “partly to blame” because she had been with the company for such a long time, over 15 years. She also said Google was holding her back and provided “golden handcuffs” that made it harder to leave the job. With the gold handcuffs, Jennifer mentions various financial incentives Google offers to its employees, according to insider reports.

“I was trying to get comfortable in the track and lane and get up to speed in that lane instead of actually trying something new,” she said, adding, “Of course part of it is life. Family and kids. and all the good things that stand in the way of it.”

— end —

Edited by:

Divyansi Sharma

release date:

February 26, 2023

