Is growth controversial? – Origin of innovation





It was no coincidence that here in the Netherlands I recently walked into a city council meeting where environmental vision was on the agenda. This vision demanded by the government requires local governments to determine the main direction of long-term spatial planning development. Of course, strategic choices are required.

About this column:

With alternating weekly columns by Eveline van Zeeland, Eugene Franken, Katleen Gabriels, PG Kroeger, Carina Weijma, Bernd Maier-Leppla, Maarten van Andel, Willemijn Brouwer and Colinda de Beer, Innovation Origins understands what the future holds I’m trying like. These columnists, sometimes joined by guest bloggers, go out of their way to find solutions to contemporary problems. View past episodes here.

Surprisingly, one group after another of disparaging remarks said that growing the city would never be a long-term goal. We need to reduce production and consumption.

affordable housing

This is pretty unrealistic. Last time we checked, the world’s population is still growing exponentially, and most of them are moving towards living in cities.

Clearly, growth is not an end in itself. Indeed, growth must be sustainable and innovative, and indeed there are legitimate questions about where the limits of growth lie.

For one thing, there is no doubt that more affordable housing is desperately needed. Population concentration and high growth are linked. It is quite possible to transform it into a very good compact city from a spatial point of view.

Moreover, it seems to me much wiser to reconcile growth and contraction and take advantage of the opportunities that both scenarios offer.

Eindhoven region one of the world’s leading tech hubs, new survey show – Origins of innovation

Eindhoven ranks 7th when it comes to most promising global science hubs.

Eindhoven is the fastest growing

Because growth is not a foregone conclusion. A stabilization or contraction is taking place in most of the Netherlands. The workforce in which people work has barely grown. By contrast, it is happening in urban areas. In fact, among the large municipalities, the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands grew fastest in his 2022. Surprisingly, the municipality has shown high growth rates year after year, both in terms of population and economy. With this, its phenomenal appeal is undeniable.

Dutch projected economic growth in 2023 = 0.6

Businesses and people living in cities tend to be more productive as they benefit from more and better facilities, a larger and more diverse labor market and a direct exchange of knowledge and information. These so-called agglomeration advantages are becoming more and more important. And a panacea for our manufacturing industry and the wider community.

This makes urban areas such as the Eindhoven metropolitan area a lucrative base for start-ups and high-growth companies, a trend that is expected to continue in the future.

Unpredictable

However, this kind of deployment is unpredictable. especially in the long run. Too much uncertainty surrounds them for that. Especially when it comes to technological developments. Volatility is a valid word.

So it doesn’t seem wise to say let’s not focus on these particular benefits. It’s been pretty good so far, but it’s time for a change. A clear decision needs to be made, it needs to be spoken out and it doesn’t need to be swept under the rug. Failure to do so will result in peasant protests in Marifert and in the Houses of Parliament.

We need the courage to say that we really intend to make a difference here with strategic green growth policies for manufacturing. The prediction that in the medium term he will have 100,000 more jobs, or even he will have 200,000 more, is not false. So it would be better to shout from the rooftops that the Netherlands has done little to encourage growth in the area yet and should aim to accommodate another million inhabitants in Brainport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/is-growth-contentious/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos