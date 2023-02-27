Google Shuts Down Robotics Project That Made Over 100 Cleaning Robots





Google is reportedly shutting down Everyday Robots, a subsidiary of parent company Alphabet. The company has built over 100 robots that can perform simple cleaning and organizing tasks. Wired said the decision was part of cost-cutting measures and was the result of job cuts announced last month. Loading Something is loading.

The recent string of layoffs that hit the tech industry is now affecting not just humans, but robots as well.

Google is reportedly closing down the company that built and trained dozens of robots to perform simple tasks at its headquarters. Formed within X, Everyday Robots, which was Google’s parent company Alphabet’s “moonshot program,” is shutting down as a cost-cutting measure, according to Wired.

The company has developed over 100 robots trained to perform tasks such as cleaning cafeteria tables and separating trash from recyclables. In an update in November 2021, the robot was programmed to open doors and replace missing chairs in offices through a variety of teaching techniques, said chief of his robot, his officer Hans Peter Brand. Hans Peter Brandom writes:

According to X’s website, Everyday Robots’ original goal was to create a “general-purpose” robot that could perform a variety of tasks in a variety of environments. The robot uses cameras and machine learning to assess its environment and position its arms to clean or perform simple tasks.

Wired has spoken with former Everyday Robots employees and said the decision to shut down Everyday Robots is a result of extensive cost cuts announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai last month, including laying off 12,000 employees. It was done as part of an initiative.

Everyday Robots and Google did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, but a spokesperson told Wired that this is no longer a separate project within Alphabet and that an unspecified number of staff and technology will be used by Google’s existing He said it would be kept within the robotics program.

The robot also has a language model built in, like the technology behind ChatGPT, so it can understand verbal commands and ask a hungry employee for a snack, or what someone has spilled. You can understand when you ask for help cleaning.

Max Brown (@maxbraun) November 19, 2021

According to Wired, many of Everyday Robots’ more than 200 staff members are unsure whether their primary goal is to develop new technology or to create robots that will be commercialized for consumers. I didn’t have it.

“It’s a shame it’s closing,” a former employee told Wired. “We are starting to see robots being able to do meaningful work in common ways. I don’t think that’s a sign of a lack of progress. We can bring meaningful products to market.”

