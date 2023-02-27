Philips Industries launches Innovation Accelerator





Phillips Industries CEO Rob Phillips announced the formation of Phillips Innovations on Sunday. Phillips Innovations is an accelerator for bringing products to the Phillips platform, collaborating with technology pioneers developing unique and out-of-the-box solutions for the transportation industry. Rob Phillips said at his TMCs 2023 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Orlando on Sunday to work with technology pioneers who are developing unique solutions for the transportation industry to bring their products to the Phillips platform. announced the formation of his Phillips Innovations, an accelerator for

“Our industry is a slow adopter of technology,” said Phillips, adding that Phillips Innovation’s goal is to bring in the expertise Phillips doesn’t yet have in-house.

While Philips is rolling the dice with cutting-edge technology companies, the same companies will acquire trucking industry stalwarts at Philips. Over 99% of his trucks are delivered with his Phillips products and over 80% of his trailers are delivered.

As the company gains momentum in the smart trailer space and is looking to add more technology to its platform, Phillips said that “collaboration is everything” and that “Philips is investing heavily in the launch of Innovations. ‘ said.

Phillips Innovations will focus on two areas at launch. Sustainable energy including solar and appliances for trucks and trailers, and a patented vision system that includes a universal backup camera using open source software and mobile applications. Phillips plans to release. in the coming months.

The first partnership is with Spartan Radar on multi-zone object detection for dynamic situational awareness. The system will alert the driver when an object enters the trailer’s blind spot. Phillips plans to integrate the Spartan’s capabilities with his own backup his camera system. Also later this year, he plans to make Hoplo, Spartan’s collision warning and driver warning system available.

Next up is a partnership with Merlin Solar, developers of thin, flexible and lightweight solar panels. Phillips will be supplying the panels to his OEMs in trucks and trailers in the coming months and as retrofits later this year.

Our third and first partnership is with ProEV, a manufacturer of high voltage harnesses. Phillips said his company is interested in layering high-voltage harnesses onto low-voltage harnesses Phillips already produces for use in electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ccjdigital.com/technology/article/15307361/phillips-industries-launching-innovation-accelerator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos