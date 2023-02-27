Google LLC refused to share key details needed to track creator of Wonder Loan app, cybercrime police told Madras HC





Tamil Nadu Cyber ​​Crime Police took the matter to Google LLC, obtained the email ID used to create the mobile app, and shut down the app last November.File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Tamil Nadu Cyber ​​Crime Police have given Google LLC’s Madras High Court an important notice to help track down the creators of the Wonder Loan mobile app, which was made available on the Google Play Store and used to steal money from users. You have informed us that you have declined to share sensitive details. Threatening to share private moments on social media.

In a situation report filed before Judge CV Karthikeyan, the police sent a request to Google on November 21, 2022, asking for the email ID used to host the mobile app on the Play Store. He said he asked for details such as username. , the user’s mobile phone number, another email ID, and the user’s internet protocol (IP) address.

However, on January 26, 2023, Google LLC said in an email, “We are unable to provide information about your jurisdiction’s requirements. Please contact the Irish Department of Justice to determine the appropriate process for obtaining data. , police told the court.

The filing was made during a hearing on a warrant petition filed by Tainadu Finance Private Limited, based in Dindigul district. The complainant, a non-bank financial company (NBFC), which is primarily involved in mortgages and auto loans, alleged that an unknown person misused addresses and other details to create the Wonder Loan mobile app. rice field.

The claimant’s attorney, Kanimoji Mati, told the court that NBFCs registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) do not offer digital loans at all. It was only when he received emails from various people across the country accusing him of charging exorbitant interest on loans provided through his app that he learned of the misuse of his credentials.

The company immediately filed a complaint with the RBI and cybercrime police. RBI attorney Chevanan Mohan reported to the court that complaints received from the plaintiff’s company and individual users of the mobile app were forwarded from the central bank’s regional office to the cybercrime police.

Cyber ​​Crime Police have told the court they requested Google LLC to remove the Wonder Loan app from the Play Store on August 4, 2022. The email was verified the same day, but on August 20, 2022, Google responded that the reported content was not found to violate Google Play policies at this time.

Later, on October 13th, it was discovered that Andhra Pradesh police also registered an assisted suicide case against the Wonder Loan app, so Tamil Nadu cybercrime police tracked the case down with Google LLC and obtained the email ID used. Did. We created a mobile app and stopped the app last November.

After further requests to share details such as IP addresses were not responded favorably by Google, police asked for a little more time to pursue the matter and assured the court that they would secure the culprits as soon as possible. After filing the report, the judge gave another six weeks to complete the investigation.

