



At MWC 2023, ZTE unveils an extensive lineup of more efficient, greener, and more advanced products and solutions ZTE has achieved in the areas of ultra-efficient networks, digital expansion, limitless future and smart life Introduce recent progress

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading global provider of information and communication technology solutions, will attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. participate in 27 February to 2 March 2023. At MWC 2023, the company will unveil a wide range of more efficient, greener and cutting-edge products and solutions under the theme of “Shaping Digital Innovation”.

ZTE Unveils More Efficient, Greener and Cutting-Edge Products and Solutions at MWC 2023 to Shape Digital Transformation

Most notably, ZTE will showcase information and communication technology (ICT) and its recent advancements in the areas of ultra-efficient networks, digital expansion, limitless futures and smart life in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via. It is to exhibit at 3F30.

In terms of building infrastructure networks, ZTE has launched end-to-end efficient network deployment solutions for ultra-efficient networks, helping operators achieve ultra-efficient green connectivity in all scenarios. . The latest full-scenario UniSite solution for wireless access helps operators efficiently deploy full-band and multi-RAT networks with optimal TCO and prepare for the advanced evolution of 5G. Turbo Core solutions that combine software flexibility and hardware efficiency with professional function acceleration cards to maximize the value of each bit. A high-performance 400G transport solution for all scenarios, with double the capacity and the industry’s longest backbone transmission distance. The industry’s best integrated 16-port 10G PON and the industry’s first his 50G PON combo card, supporting the coexistence and smooth evolution of three generations of technology.

In terms of helping operators expand their digital business, ZTE provides one-stop digital services through the integration of cloud network services to help operators explore new blue ocean markets. In the ToB sector, ZTE has the industry’s smallest Mini5GC, the industry’s unique wireless base station NodeEngine solution with built-in computing power, various forms of industrial gateways such as video gateways and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) gateways, and optical access products. Showcase. for campus. ZTE presents a “private network as a service” solution with on-demand deployment, cloud network service integration, precise performance, and easy O&M. ZTE makes extensive use of cloud-based PLCs, digital twins, machine vision, robots, and AGVs to enable intelligent manufacturing best practices, 5G fully connected factories. Based on Wi-Fi 7 and fiber-to-the-room (FTTR) home networking solutions, the ToH division provides the ultimate Gigabit Plus experience throughout the home, enabling carriers to offer innovative and valuable services. I support you. We added more services by expanding our digital ecosystem.

In terms of energy savings, ZTE intelligently reduces network power consumption by up to 35%, creating a new intelligent energy storage for on-site full-scenario solar, next-generation data centers, and the ultimate green and energy-efficient communication network. .

Facing a limitless future, ZTE plans to focus on the evolution of 5G-Advanced and innovative practices in future optical networks by exhibiting many cutting-edge innovations at MWC 2023.ZTE , the industry’s first sub-band full-duplex prototype, solution that integrates communication, sensing and computing. Meanwhile, ZTE presents the optical network of the future, adopting technologies such as hollow-core fiber and 32-dimensional OXC optical backplane to achieve low latency, high transmission performance and low energy consumption.

In the face of digital and intelligent life, ZTE will showcase a product lineup that can be applied to multiple scenarios, such as sports and health, audio and video entertainment, business and travel, home and education. They include ZTE Axon, ZTE Blade, the complete Nubia series of consumer electronics products, and a complete set of Mobile Broadband (MBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It will also showcase some new and impressive innovations. Among them are his glasses-free 3D tablet, the world’s first with AI, and AR glasses that provide a super audiovisual experience. ZTE, one of the world’s leading suppliers of 5G mobile broadband terminals, will also release its fifth generation 5G FWA and GIS version products at MWC 2023.

As part of the MWC Partner Program, ZTE will host a global industry innovation forum on the theme of “Shaping Digital Innovation” at MWC 2023. It will be joined by his ICT industry leaders from around the world, pioneers in relevant vertical sectors, experts from consulting and advisory firms, and other eco-his partners. At the forum, you will be invited to discuss several hot topics, such as future network development trends and ways to further improve your digital intelligence productivity. MWC 2023 will also include events hosted by ZTE Mobile Devices to showcase its new lineup of 5G FWA products and innovative terminals.

During MWC 2023, ZTE will also host a series of launch events alongside China Telecom, China Unicom and many global carriers. ZTE will also participate in five GSMA-sponsored thematic forums to share insights and practices with global operators, industry partners and thought leaders on several topics important to the industry, such as intelligent manufacturing, sustainability and the metaverse. Share your case. We help our customers create new value in the industry.

At the same time, ZTE will live stream the proceedings at MWC 2023 on a dedicated website set up for the purpose, allowing customers around the world to catch a glimpse of the exhibition’s highlights from the comfort of their own homes. The website is also where ZTE’s CEO Xu Ziyang and various members of the management team share their latest insights on the digital intelligence era. In addition to promoting digital intelligence and low carbonization, we are strengthening partnerships with customers and partners around the world.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at Mobile World Congress 2023 or visit https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc23.html please.

About ZTE: ZTE helps connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company offers innovative technology and integrated solutions, and its portfolio spans a full range of wireless, wireline, device and professional telecom services. Serving more than a quarter of the world’s population, his ZTE is dedicated to building a digital and intelligent ecosystem to bring connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

Follow us: Facebook www.facebook.com/ZTECorpTwitter www.twitter.com/ZTEPressLinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zte

Media Inquiries: ZTE Corporation CommunicationsEmail: [email protected]

Source ZTE Corporation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zte-to-unveil-more-efficient-eco-friendly-and-cutting-edge-products-and-solutions-at-mwc-2023-shaping-digital-innovation-301756094.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos