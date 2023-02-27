How 917Ventures Is Revolutionizing The Philippine Startup Scene – Manila Bulletin





The Philippine startup scene is a rapidly growing ecosystem that has gained momentum over the last few years. With a young tech-savvy population, a growing economy and a supportive government, the country is poised to become a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia. The growing number of entrepreneurs and investors setting up shop in the country has led to the emergence of a vibrant community of startups, incubators, accelerators and venture capitalists, all working together to create a dynamic and innovative ecosystem. is building.

Despite the challenges of starting and expanding a business in the country, such as limited access to funding and a relatively small market, the local startup scene continues to attract local and international entrepreneurs. I’m here. This is mainly due to the growing interest in digital technologies and the country with a growing middle class presenting a huge potential market for start-ups.

One of the major companies driving the growth of the Philippines startup scene is 917Ventures. 917Ventures is an incubator and venture studio that has invested in and built innovative companies in the country. With a focus on leveraging digital technology to create disruptive solutions, 917Ventures is at the forefront of the country’s startup revolution, helping transform the way Filipinos live, work and play. increase.

Founded in 2019, just before the pandemic, 917Ventures is poised to be Globe Telecom’s future growth engine. The incubator, which operates as a business entity separate from major telecommunications companies, solves problems in the Philippines and creates new businesses to create excellent next-generation companies in the Philippines.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Vince Yamat, Managing Director of 917Ventures, and discuss some interesting things about the general state of startups in the Philippines and what’s new with their company.

917Ventures’ goal is to improve the lives of Filipinos, thereby creating new businesses to serve our customers. We are a startup that builds startups. According to Yamat, building a company is about talking to customers and knowing their weaknesses.

917Ventures recently teamed up with 500 Global, a global venture capital firm, to help grow and develop promising startups in the Philippines. Together, they launched a 10-week accelerator program designed to provide selected startups with resources and support to help them scale and thrive. Participating startup founders had the opportunity to receive guidance from 500 Global experts on how to scale their respective businesses.

500 Global (formerly 500 Startups) is a global venture capital firm that provides early-stage funding to startups in various industries and geographies around the world. Founded in 2010, 500 Global has invested in over 2,500 start-ups in over 75 countries, making him one of the most active venture capital firms in the world. The company has so far owned 49 unicorns (including Canva and Twilio).

This partnership between 917Ventures and 500 Global will create a lasting impact in the Philippines by helping Philippine incubators support early-stage startups with the resources they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions that improve the lives of their citizens. We emphasize our commitment to creating impact.

The accelerator program culminated with Demo Day on January 18, 2023. Participating startups had the opportunity to present their ideas and solutions to key players in the ecosystem in hopes of securing potential partnerships.

917Ventures has created some of the most successful digital pioneers in the Philippines and Asia Pacific, including HealthNow, KonsultaMD, Rappit, RUSH, m360, Inquiro, KodeGo, EdVenture, DeepSea, AdSpark, and GCash, the leading mobile wallet and payment app in the Philippines .

