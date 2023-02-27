no longer a fair fight





Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

When Microsoft announced they were introducing a new chat mode within Bing, I was immediately put on the waiting list. However, while I was one of the privileged few who were able to get early access, I found interest in this feature rapidly waning. From a practical standpoint, ChatGPT offered longer creative responses and was not interested in jailbreaking Bing to elicit emotional responses. For everyday searches, I tended to prefer his list of traditional web search results to the practice of reading 200 words.

Everything changed a few days ago when Microsoft brought Bings Chat mode to mobile and gave it voice. Surprisingly, this small change was enough to pull me back in. While interacting with a chatbot can feel cumbersome on the keyboard, speaking out loud in plain English comes naturally. But unlike those services, talking to the new Bing feels like interacting with a knowledgeable virtual assistant.

A clear advantage of using Bing Chat over existing options such as Google Assistant is that questions don’t have to be phrased in a specific way. I lost count of the number of times Alexa and Assistant misunderstood me if I didn’t phrase the command correctly.But even when these services fully understand what he’s saying Ive, compared to Bing There is a big difference in the quality of responses. Here are some examples of Bing and Google Assistant I’ve encountered in the last few days alone.

How do I access the new Bing Chat features?

Bings Chat isn’t open to the public yet, but you can join the waitlist to get access eventually. You can also increase your chances by downloading the Bing app and logging into your Microsoft account.

Bing vs Google Assistant: Misspelled?no problem

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

During voice input, I came across countless words that my virtual assistant couldn’t interpret. Get the answer from Google Assistant or Siri if it’s not in the English dictionary. I’m not saying that Microsoft has done some magic with speech-to-text here, but Bing can definitely interpret the meaning behind malformed prompts.

Bing can ignore misspellings, even if they’re proper nouns.

For example, consider a recent exchange asking if luggage could be stored at the airport in Bangkok. Google Assistant simply provided a list of web links and yes, you can leave your luggage at the airport, and Bing matched that response, also narrating the names of his four competing services.

So far, so good. But then I followed up with a voice prompt, which apparently didn’t translate well to the text Bing heard Airport Else instead of Airportels. Nevertheless, I saw that Bing not only searched for the correct company, but tried his second search to include the location I requested.

Google Assistant BingBing follow-up question

If this happens with Google Assistant, you’ll definitely need to restructure your question or retype the correct name. Bing’s autocorrect feature isn’t his one-off, as I’ll highlight another example in the next section.

Is X compatible with Y?

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Ask your Google Assistant a simple question and it might find and give you the right answer. However, when the query gets a little more complex, it quickly unravels.

The other day I wanted to know if the new Hogwarts Legacy game would work well with my gaming PC. I asked Bing and his Google Assistant back-to-back, and both gave plausible answers. But the answers were actually quite different from each other. what went wrong? Turns out he searched for an Nvidia graphics card which Google got wrong even though I explicitly specified the correct one in the prompt. The assistant part is slightly omitted, rendering the response almost completely unusable.

Google Assistant often misunderstands my intentions even when it hears the correct words.

Bing, on the other hand, did not misunderstand my hardware, even though I gave it a more open-ended prompt. That response also included the in-game settings that should be used to achieve the stated performance. Finally, at the end of the response I gave in the Google Assistant prompt, I was asked if I had a higher resolution display, which was completely ignored. Google advertises that you can continue the conversation, but you couldn’t get the Assistant to correct or improve its answers.

Google AssistantBing ChatBing AutoCorrect

Also, after asking Bing about the non-existing graphics card, they were able to auto-correct the RTX 3720 to an RTX 3070. Weirdly enough, when you Google RTX 3720, the top result is the Taco Bell restaurant in Texas (TX), 3720 unit number. I don’t understand why Google’s autocorrect didn’t work.

Moving forward, the Google Assistant relies heavily on a single source for browsing web search results. When I needed advice on buying a TV to match his particular IKEA stand, it simply regurgitated the product description: accurate information, but not very helpful or practical.

Bing, on the other hand, after looking up the dimensions of the stand, asked me to specify the screen size of my TV. Needless to say, it’s the kind of reaction you’d expect from a personal assistant.

Google Assistant Bing Chat

Bing vs. Google Assistant in the kitchen

Since the first smart speakers and displays hit the market, Google and Amazon have marketed them as ideal cooking companions and sometimes kitchen essentials. In theory, you usually don’t have time to type or scroll while cooking. Nevertheless, I didn’t find the assistant to be very helpful in the kitchen. Sure, you can easily convert units like grams, ounces, and cups, but its usefulness quickly stops when you can’t follow a recipe and need advice. occurs very frequently.

Just the other day, I was making a dish with a small amount of mirin. Now, I didn’t have any on hand, but I do have a fairly full pantry of Chinese ingredients, including Shaoxing wine. Ask the Google Home Mini that question and you’ll be simply disappointed. I’m sorry, but I can’t solve it yet. response.

Smart speakers, marketed as such, are not very useful in the kitchen.

Bing, on the other hand, not only gave me the answer, but also gave me a way to improve the substitution by adding a little sugar. It also asked what dish I was preparing, but unfortunately didn’t offer any further help based on my response. is clear.

Google Assistant Bing Chat

In Google’s defense, I launched Assistant on my phone and asked the same question. It pulled out excerpts from a single website that completely discouraged alternatives and suggested using what I didn’t have on hand. A single-source approach certainly reduces its usefulness.

AI in chat

In addition to enabling voice access, Microsoft also added Bings’ new chat feature to Skype this past week. This is the first idea Google tried with his Allo in 2017 (pictured above). While it lasted, it worked well, providing contextual replies within chat, search results, and local recommendations from Google Maps. But the results never quite fit everything, and the card-style interface was a constant reminder to interact with the search engine first, then the assistant.

Skype’s new Bing integration provides a much more seamless experience, eliminating the disconnect of web results popping up in the middle of a chat. Compile multiple results in plain English and display them in chat bubbles that don’t look out of place. It feels like the handy in-chat assistant Google envisioned years ago.

How do I use Bing Chat with Skype?

To use Bings’ new chat features in Skype, you’ll need to add them to a group chat just like any other contact. Your account must also have access to Bing Chat Preview.

Bing vs Google Assistant: An Unfair Comparison?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It’s not fair to compare Bing and Google Assistant. After all, Google doesn’t use large language models like ChatGPT as a base. I agree with you, but the voice interaction with Bing was still amazing.

For years, we’ve been pitching the idea of ​​a virtual assistant that could provide answers and helpful suggestions. But most of them simply don’t live up to the hype. Microsoft had to drop Cortana with the release of Windows 11 because it fell short of expectations. The new Bing finally delivers on those promises and doesn’t even tie you to expensive hardware purchases.

Google is working on a competing chat feature, will it help the Assistant?

We know that Google is working on its own competitor called Bard against OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Bing. But will it enhance the existing Assistant? Or will this new chat mode be limited to Google Search? This definitely leads to a fragmented experience, requiring you to open a web browser to access Google’s full-fledged chatbot. So while I’m excited about the prospect of any competition, I’m already preparing for a bit of disappointment.

Ditch Bing’s Google Assistant?

570 votes

yes soon

39%

yes, when it comes to smart speakers

26%

No, I still prefer Google Assistant

34%

But for now, Bing has almost completely replaced Google Assistant for my life. I also made the Bing app launch when I held down the power button on my phone. Sure, it can take a few seconds to respond and I much prefer Google’s text-to-speech engine, but the benefits certainly outweigh those drawbacks. There is no problem with

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/bing-chat-google-assistant-3289146/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos