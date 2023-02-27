Who are the key innovators in gas turbine fuel injectors for the aerospace and defense industry?





The aerospace and defense industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, fueled by the uptake of advanced technology and the growing importance of technologies such as hypersonics and advanced materials. In the last three years alone, more than 174,000 patents have been filed and granted in the aerospace and defense industry, according to GlobalData’s report on innovations in aerospace, defense, and security.

However, not all innovations are the same, nor are they always on the rise. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects a typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerated adoption before finally reaching stable maturity.

Identifying where particular innovations are on this journey, especially those in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential to understanding current levels of adoption and future trajectory and impact.

180+ innovations shaping the aerospace and defense industry

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, we plot the S-curve of the aerospace and defense industry using an innovation intensity model built on over 262,000 patents, with more than 180 innovation areas shaping the industry’s future.

In the new innovation phase, bonded fiber laminates, thermoplastic elastomer laminates, and vibration dampening devices are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be followed closely. Centrifugal fan impellers, ceramic composite laminates, and gas turbine engine testing are some of the areas of accelerating innovation and steadily increasing adoption. Mature innovation areas include blade protective coatings and blade alloy welding, which are now well established in the industry.

The Innovation S-Curve for the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Gas turbine fuel injectors are a key area of ​​innovation in aerospace and defense

The fuel injection system is responsible for supplying fuel to the engine and can change the amount of fuel as needed to improve fuel efficiency.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are more than 10 companies, spanning technology vendors, established aerospace and defense companies, and up-and-coming start-ups involved in the development and application of gas turbine fuel injectors.

A Key Player in Gas Turbine Fuel Injectors is a Disruptive Innovation in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the breadth of intended geographic application, from global to local.

General Electric is a leading patent applicant in this field. The company seeks solutions to improve the fuel efficiency of existing and future engines, and improved efficiency can bring cost savings to companies. Other major companies include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Safran, which have filed patents for similar reasons. Investments by various key players will drive innovation across the sector. Other major companies include IHI, Raytheon and Rolls-Royce.

In terms of application diversity, Doosan leads, followed by Rolls-Royce and Safran. By region, Kobe Steel is at the top, followed by IHI and Porsche.

Patented innovations in this industry will continue to come from major market players looking to improve fuel efficiency, especially aerospace companies looking to make a profit in commercial aerospace.

To better understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the aerospace and defense industry, visit GlobalDatas latest Thematic Research Reports on Defense.

GlobalData, a leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to create this article.

GlobalDatas Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from offices around the world. We use text analysis and formal patent taxonomies to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies in the world’s largest industries.

