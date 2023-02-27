Five steps to accelerate innovation in financial services





Mary Secora, Chief Technology Officer, Asset Management Business, Broadridge Financial Solutions

Financial services firms seeking faster digital transformation must offset rising technology budgets with strategies that can accelerate the pace of innovation, including rallying organizations on challenges such as transitioning to a T+1 payments cycle. .

According to the 2023 Broadridge Digital Transformation and Next-Gen Tech Study, most financial services companies plan to increase their budgets for artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technology by 20-30% over the next two years. Once the budget starts to flow, it will be the job of the internal technology team to ensure that these investments pay off in the form of increased innovation and accelerated digital transformation. Catching the pace of change can be difficult, but there are some tried and tested tactics that can help.

In my work helping many financial services companies on their transformation journeys, I have come across several practices that have proven to be highly effective in accelerating innovation. IT departments should consider the following five strategies when deciding how best to deploy a new budget.

never waste a crisis

Financial services firms face several challenges that can trigger organizational change, including the pending transition to T+1, regulatory reform, and volatile market conditions. Technology teams should view these challenges as opportunities to achieve holistic change. For example, rather than making one-off changes in data collection and reporting, companies should aim to establish organizational data governance and control functions. The company needs to accelerate its move to the cloud and look for SaaS alternatives, rather than throwing new technology into its existing operational systems. By focusing on broader goals such as data integration and cloud migration, the company lays the foundation needed to integrate AI, ML and other next-generation solutions to accelerate innovation and digital transformation at once.

Create a change agent

Instead of technology driving organizational change, people do. Your company may have stereotypes about workflow and project governance that get in the way of transformation projects. By identifying the drivers of change, you can overcome that resistance. These are individuals who have a deep understanding of business goals, workflows, technology and potential benefits of new solutions.

It’s not enough to just send a champion to your organization and explain your strategy. These change agents should also be embedded in technical departments and business units. It is the visionaries from executives to line-hire workers who educate their peers, break down internal resistance, and drive rapid change.

Keep your innovative workforce agile

The smartest and most talented individuals don’t want to spend their days maintaining legacy systems. These employees want to work on new systems, technologies, and projects that define the future of the company. Agile teams can help address these issues while speeding up the innovation process. They include technical teams and business unit representatives, as well as other key stakeholders.

Bimodal models help manage business as usual in next-gen projects. Some teams are assigned to day-to-day operations and others are deployed for innovation. Rotating technology professionals between her two duties keeps them engaged while allowing operations and innovation to communicate with each other. Additionally, you can teach innovation teams how to operate legacy platforms, influencing thinking and helping build operational resilience.

keep your business close

Without a strong partnership between the team building the new solution and its business owner, innovation cannot succeed quickly. Technical teams cannot deliver efficient and effective results without continuous input from the business about their needs and goals.

Nearly half of technology leaders want business leaders to better articulate their company’s long-term strategy and the role of IT within it. Conversely, half of business leaders want a better understanding from their technology leader about the role of IT in driving his business transformation. This communication barrier can delay innovation projects desired by both groups.

It’s important for technology professionals to seek feedback and engagement. Business Get in touch with her team and educate them about the benefits of next generation technology. Focus on how innovation makes their lives easier, solves problems and improves business performance.

Get boosts from external partners

External technology providers can foster innovation in ways that go beyond simply offering a particular technology system. These experts provide an outsider’s perspective to your company. It also helps to revitalize business knowledge on next-generation technologies and share what works well with other organizations. Because external providers are hired for their expertise, they can also use their influence over management to gain support for ambitious innovation projects.

Beyond Bigger Budgets

Investing in innovation certainly works, but more budget doesn’t always mean better results. To enable rapid and lasting digital transformation, financial services companies are aligning their growing technology investments with strategies that can mobilize organizational support, break down internal barriers, and solve real business problems. is needed.

