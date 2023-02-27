Mercedes-Benz AG Partners with Cisco to Drive Hybrid Work Innovation in Automotive





News Brief:

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class vehicles are equipped with Webex Meetings and Calling, leveraging Webex AI voice capabilities to improve flexibility for hybrid workers while keeping safety a top priority. Drivers enjoy a secure and intuitive collaboration experience powered by Webex. The partnership strengthens the joint commitment of Mercedes-Benz and Cisco to hybrid work and connected car innovation.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today at Mobile World Congress, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will join forces with Mercedes-Benz to deliver the optimal mobile office experience in the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class announced that it is vehicle. In today’s era of hybrid work, people expect a great experience no matter how or where they work, and cars are no exception. The partnership will help people get work done safely, reliably and comfortably in their vehicles using the latest, luxurious and intuitive features that Mercedes-Benz and his Webex customers have become accustomed to.

E-class Webex

Mercedes-Benz is committed to innovating automobiles for the modern digital age. Partnering with Cisco was a natural fit given Cisco’s leadership in secure and intuitive collaboration with Webex. The future of transportation is here, and this partnership represents a major step forward for in-vehicle innovation and experiences.

Mercedes-Benz and Cisco are working together to meet the needs of the evolving hybrid workforce. The partnership will allow the architect to collaborate with the team in the parking lot on site. For example, you can have a meeting between visiting a client and after-school care to picking up the child.

The two companies are working together to turn cars into home offices.

Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration, Cisco “MobileHis office cannot thrive without the reliable and secure collaboration technology that only Cisco can offer. It’s a big step forward in providing sex.”

Frictionless Meetings and CallsDrivers enable frictionless meetings and calling in Meetings and enterprise-grade calling in Webex. All of these features are part of the Webex Suite, providing the continuous, secure, and reliable connectivity that Cisco is known for. Webex-exclusive audio intelligence technology provides best-in-class noise cancellation to enhance the experience for drivers and passengers working in the vehicle. Webex technology makes it easier to hear by clearly emphasizing individual voices, eliminating distracting background noise such as road noise and sometimes passenger conversations. Call from your car.

A Safety-Centric Approach Safety is at the core of this announcement. Conferences and calls use audio only when the vehicle is in motion. While parked, users can take advantage of Webex’s full immersive collaboration experience in her E-Class, including video conferencing, AI-powered automatic transcription, content sharing, and reactions (such as thumbs up and celebratory emojis).

Availability The interior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was previewed on February 22, 2023. The new vehicle will be equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular data connectivity. , drivers can download the Webex app from the Mercedes Benz Car App Store and view it directly on the touchscreen of their vehicle’s infotainment system, eliminating their dependence on the phone. The product will be available worldwide in the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class vehicles, which are expected to arrive at dealerships this spring.

Cisco works with more than 32,000 transportation organizations in 169 countries around the world and holds 25,000 patents in the transportation field. This partnership with Mercedes-Benz is part of his Webex for Automotive (blog here), which includes his Webex Meetings for Apple CarPlay and a collaboration with Ford Motor Company.

About Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Group AG, headquartered in Stuttgart-Untertrachheim, is responsible for distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines, from the sporty His GLA SUV to the flagship His S-Class, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans in the United States.

About Cisco Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the world leader in the technologies that power the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining applications, securing data, transforming infrastructure, and empowering teams for a global and inclusive future. Find out more in The Newsroom and follow @Cisco on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Webex by Cisco Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions including video conferencing, calling, messaging, events, polling, asynchronous video, and customer experience solutions such as contact centers and purpose-built collaboration devices. Focused on delivering a comprehensive collaboration experience, Webex fosters innovation that leverages AI and machine learning to remove barriers of geography, language, personality, and technological proficiency. Its solutions are underpinned by security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world’s leading business and productivity apps delivered through a single application and interface. For more information, please visit webex.com.

Source Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercedes-benz-ag-partners-with-cisco-to-drive-hybrid-work-innovation-in-automotive-301756173.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos