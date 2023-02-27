Cyber ​​Innovation Hub to Showcase Cyber ​​Capabilities at Wales Tech Week 2023





The Cyber ​​Innovation Hub’s mission is to transform Cardiff Metropolitan Region (CCR) into the UK’s leading cybersecurity cluster.

As part of the Wales Tech Week 2023 partnership, the Hub will lead the Cyber ​​Zone, showcasing its broad influence on the digital economy, talent base and security in Wales and around the world. The Cyber ​​Zone will not only promote a cyber innovation hub, but will also be an opportunity to showcase the strengths of the Welsh cyber security sector.

By the end of the decade, the Hub aims to grow the Welsh sector by more than 50%, using Wales Tech Week 2023 as a platform to convert world-leading IP into commercial ventures and local Share plans to improve people’s skills. Practice your cybersecurity skills to meet local employer demand. The hub is jointly funded by the Welsh Government and Cardiff Metropolitan Area and brings together innovative partnerships between Cardiff University, Alacrity Foundation, Tramshed Tech and the University of South Wales to bring together a range of companies including Airbus, CGI and Thales. We work closely with industry partners. .

Technology Connected, the leading network for the Welsh technology industry, showcases Welsh technology and its ecosystem, enabling Wales for technology and its applications for today’s businesses and societies, and for emerging technologies and their applications. We have launched Wales Tech Week 2023 to advocate at the center.

Wales Tech Week 2023 followed the success of virtual events in 2020 and 2021 with over 4,500 attendees in 57 countries. The 2023 event will span three physical days and ten virtual days, making it an interactive experience that connects, collaborates and does business with the global tech community.

Pete Burnap, Director of Hub and Professor of Data Science and Cybersecurity at Cardiff University, said:

Cyber ​​Innovation Hub is delighted to be a Gold Partner of Wales Tech Week 2023. In the past year or so, the region’s cyber capabilities and practices have already undergone significant changes, paving the way for much more in 2023.

We look forward to sharing our vision of the hub with the wider tech ecosystem in October. Wales Tech Week will be an excellent platform to further explore how organizations, businesses and individuals can be involved in the work of the Hub.

Held from 16-18 October at the International Convention Center (ICC) in Newport, South Wales, Wales Tech Week 2023 is a two-day summit that brings together world-class speakers, global technology leaders and investors. Descending into the ICC, insight and inspiration for attendees. The event will also feature a wide range of exhibitions supporting innovators, entrepreneurs and the Welsh technology industry ecosystem.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director, Technology Connected, added:

We are delighted to have Cyber ​​Innovation Hub join us as one of Wales Tech Week’s Gold Partners. We will work closely together to shine a spotlight on the diverse and dynamic Welsh tech industry and the ecosystem that supports it.

Wales Tech Week is where technology meets opportunity. Combining the benefits of technology with the power, interaction, vitality and ingenuity of people to build Wales’ future as a tech powerhouse. Wales has it all when it comes to making a difference, creating change and driving technological progress.

We are interested in individuals and companies working on or developing new technologies, anyone interested in how technology can transform their business, anyone interested in technology and truly We have created Wales Tech Week for those who are providing opportunities for

Day 3 at ICC will be the first Talent4Tech event, designed to attract the next generation of tech talent, from apprentices to graduates, returnees and transition workers, to inspire their journey into the tech industry.

For more information on Wales Tech Week, its programme, speakers and exhibitions, please visit our website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessnewswales.com/cyber-innovation-hub-to-showcase-cyber-capabilities-at-wales-tech-week-2023/

