What is deep technology and how will it change our lives?





You may have heard the term deep tech in the news recently. If you don’t know what that means, read on.

As one of the few female investors investing in deep technology and renewable energy, we understand how this technology trend impacts many aspects of our daily lives.

what is that?

Deep tech refers to technology based on scientific discoveries and engineering innovations.

Applying advanced tools and techniques, typically artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, to develop new technologies that completely reinvent industries as we know them or create entirely new ones or

AI illustration image by cono0430 via Shutterstock.com

These technologies help solve complex problems, often requiring significant research to develop solutions that uniquely address the world’s toughest problems, and are game changers in their respective fields. and has been a leader.

What kind of problems can you solve?

Deep tech has the potential to create significant impact and value across a wide range of industries and sectors.

An example of its impact can be found in healthcare, where AI and machine learning algorithms can be used to analyze large amounts of medical data to improve disease diagnosis and treatment.

In energy, it can be used to improve energy efficiency and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

In transportation, deep technology can be used to create self-driving cars to improve logistics and supply chain management.

Deep technology can be used to create self-driving cars. Photo by Metamorworks via Shutterstock.com

It also helps solve global challenges such as climate change, food security, water security, and access to healthcare.

Overall, it has the potential to boost economic growth and improve people’s lives.

Investors recognize the potential. According to the Boston Consulting Group, funding increased from $15 billion in 2016 to more than $60 billion in 2020, a four-fold increase.

Although still in a relatively early stage, investments in this area have already proven to pay off, both financially as well as the social benefits that can be obtained.

Israel’s role in deep technology development. Photo credit: Catalyst Funds General Partner Lisya Bahar Manoah.

Israel is a hub of deep innovation and is often considered a world leader in its development. There are several reasons for this.

First, Israel has a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. It has a dense concentration of startups and venture capital firms, and a well-developed ecosystem to support early-stage companies.

Second, it has a strong military research and development tradition, leading to the development of expertise in areas such as cybersecurity, robotics and unmanned systems.

Israel also has a highly educated and skilled workforce, with many engineers and scientists.

And finally, the country is home to a large number of large and multinational corporations with R&D centers in the country and a large number of academic institutions conducting cutting-edge research in deep technology fields such as computer science, electrical engineering and biotechnology. There are also institutions. .

Overall, Israeli deep tech investments are one of the main reasons why Israel is considered a startup nation and continues to be a major player in the global tech industry.

A company that leads the deep tech trend

Some great examples of Israeli companies playing a leading role in deep tech include:

Founded in 1999, Mobileye specializes in developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technology. The company created an entirely new market, pioneered self-driving cars and made Israel a major hub for the global automotive industry.

Arbe 4D offers low cost, high performance radar solutions for autonomous vehicles. This technology is expected to be important in the development of future autonomous driving and other deep tech applications. Arbe won him the CES Innovation Award in 2022 and 2023.

Addionics is another game-changer company in deep technology as it is based on advanced materials science. The company’s technology has the potential to significantly improve the performance, safety and cost-effectiveness of energy storage devices, making them more suitable for a wide range of applications such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and consumer electronics. increase.

From start-ups to heavily funded unicorns, Israeli tech companies are leading deep technology innovations in areas as diverse as AI, the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growth of 5G networks. I’m here.

Deep technology innovations are expected to have a major impact on the advancement of technology, especially AI and machine learning, in the coming years.

Lisya Bahar-Manoah, from Istanbul, is General Partner of Tel Aviv-based Catalyst Funds, a private equity fund that invests in Israeli companies. An expert in fundraising, M&A and post-merger integration, achieving exits and post-merger integration, she has been responsible for significant merger and acquisition transactions in Europe and Israel, and has been responsible for several startups. He serves on the boards of corporate and high-tech companies. enterprise.

