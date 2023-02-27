Introducing Telecom Network Automation | Google Cloud Blog





With Telecom Network Automation, CSPs are finally getting cloud-native network automation designed for CSPs.

Traditional infrastructure-as-code automation systems are based on a set-and-forget approach. There may be significant limitations in supporting on-demand scaling of the network, limiting configuration drift, or inability to support operational cost optimization.

To address these limitations, control-loop-based automation systems have gained momentum. However, the traditional mandatory mechanisms of control loop automation can require complex rules, triggers, and policies. Enforcement of such policies cannot always be guaranteed without the inherent ability to enforce configuration.

Telecom Network Automation supports declarative, intent-based mechanisms for control-loop automation that can address the gaps in the imperative model, leveraging the strengths of long-standing pioneering efforts from Kubernetes, Nephio, and Google to enable these operates a vast global production network using the structure of

Telecom Network Automation allows CSPs to deploy entire networks quickly and manage them without complexity using a single pane of glass.

At the heart of the Telecom Network Automations architecture is the Kubernetes Resource Model and Configuration as Data management approach. It provides declarative functionality with intent coordination and helps ensure that the user’s intent matches the runtime environment. Taken together, this approach provides uniformity and consistency in lifecycle management across the cloud infrastructure, network function deployment, and network function configuration of the cloud-native network layer.

Telecom Network Automation uses standard Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs) and a pluggable Kubernetes Operator tailored to the Nephio community. Standard CRDs help mitigate vendor interoperability issues and embrace openness.

Improved service reliability and operational agility

Telecom Network Automation provides zero-touch provisioning of cloud infrastructure and network functions. This increases network availability and resilience and reduces maintenance downtime.

Supports day 0 (initial configuration), day 1 (deployment), and day 2 (continuous deployment and operations) from a single-pane user interface.

Adopt a GitOps approach to simplify configuration management at scale and make continuous adjustments. Telecom Network Automation leverages the capabilities of Kubernetes and supports additional features such as configuration versioning, tagging, and measuring intent drift.

It embraces a shift-left philosophy with CI/CD built-in. Supports cross-version and vendor-specific testing, pre-submission validation of configurations, and integrates testing frameworks into multi-stage release qualification pipelines to prevent defects from leaking into production.

It supports staged rollouts and automated rollbacks, and provides hooks for CSPs to manage rollouts in large live networks.

Taken together, these telecom network automation capabilities will enable CSPs to get on the road to zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) and help maintain the ability to exercise control over system updates.

Towards a unified cloud-native network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/telecommunications/introducing-telecom-network-automation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos