Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech trade show despite US sanctions





BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A delegation of Chinese companies led by tech giant Huawei is pushing hard at the world’s largest wireless trade fair, with the US over TikTok, spy balloons and computer chips.

Tens of thousands from the tech industry have flocked to Barcelona after three years of pandemic disruption. Formerly known as Mobile World Congress, MWC is an annual industry expo where mobile phone manufacturers showcase new devices and telecommunications industry executives scrutinize the latest devices. Network equipment and software.

John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA, a wireless industry trade group and organizer of the event, told reporters that China is coming soon.

Among 2,000 exhibitors and sponsors, 150 Chinese companies will participate, with Huawei Technologies Ltd. having the largest presence. The maker of smartphones and networking equipment has expanded its footprint by 50 percent since last year, according to organizers, and now occupies almost the entire expansive exhibition hall of Barcelona’s Fira convention center.

This is surprising given that Huawei is at the center of a geopolitical battle for global tech supremacy, and that some of its businesses have been crippled by Western sanctions.

Three years ago, the United States warned European allies such as the United Kingdom and Sweden, fearing that Beijing could use Huawei to cyber-snoop and sabotage critical communications infrastructure, which Huawei has repeatedly denied. successful lobbying to ban or restrict Huawei equipment on their phone networks. Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada have also taken similar measures.

Huawei declined to comment before the show opened. John Strand, a Danish telecommunications industry consultant, said the company’s huge presence at the show was a sign of defiance.

Huawei wants to give Biden the finger, Strand said of the US president. The company’s message is: Despite US sanctions, we are alive and doing well.

Technological tensions between the US and China are only rising.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by a U.S. fighter has sparked a confrontation between Beijing and Washington in recent weeks.

US officials have banned TikTok from devices issued to government employees over concerns that the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app is a data privacy risk or could be used to spread pro-China narratives. has been banned.

The US is also seeking to sign major allies Japan and the Netherlands to limit China’s access to equipment for making advanced semiconductors.

Following the MWC Expo four years ago, it has become a battleground between the US and China over the security of Huawei and next-generation wireless networks. During a keynote speech, Huawei executives trolled the United States for asking allies to keep the company’s equipment away.

Huawei hasn’t left and the controversy is boiling over. Washington expanded sanctions last month with new restrictions on exports of less-sophisticated technology components to Huawei.

Nonetheless, the company remains the world’s number one manufacturer of network equipment. This is thanks to sales in China and other markets where Washington has been less successful in persuading the government to boycott the company.

Strand, who has been at MWC for 26 years, said Huawei would move away from being primarily network equipment, hidden pipes such as base stations and antennas that connect the world’s mobile devices, to become an all-round technology supplier. He said he wanted to show the world the

The company hopes to reduce its vulnerability to Washington by providing hardware and software for freight ports, self-driving cars, factories and other industries.

Forrester Research Principal Analyst Thomas Husson said MWC is a global event, so they (Huawei) want to communicate about it and show that it still plays an important role in the telecoms and high-tech industries. He said that he thinks

Huawei, which also makes smartphones, saw its sales plummet outside China after Google blocked it from offering maps, YouTube and other services typically preloaded on Android devices.

According to Husson, Huawei’s consumer brand has collapsed in Europe. At MWC, Huawei could unveil new consumer smartphones and new consumer devices, but the brand has lost momentum and these announcements are primarily for fast-growing markets outside the US and Western Europe. is.

Huawei is only part of the Chinese delegation, which has been boosted by China’s lifting of all COVID-19 travel restrictions. ZTE, another Chinese tech company that has been sanctioned by the US, is planning a product launch at MWC.

Chinese phone makers Honor, Oppo and Xiaomi will have a strong presence, said Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight. Honor was his lower-priced Huawei brand, but was sold in 2020 in hopes of reviving sales by decoupling it from sanctions on its parent company.

The lifting of COVID restrictions in China has forced these manufacturers to attend the show, Wood said. They’re all keen to establish themselves as a third-choice alternative to Apple and Samsung in the European market, and see MWC as a key event to do so.

Before the 2019 pandemic, MWC attracted 109,000 people, 6% of whom were from China. The event has been canceled for his 2020 and will be held in limited form in 2021. Last year’s event drew 60,000 visitors, but was overshadowed by the omicron COVID-19 variant.

