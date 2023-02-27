Google Cloud Unveils New Telecom Products for Network Transformation and Monetization





BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At MWC 2023, the telecommunications industry’s biggest event of the year, today Google Cloud is helping communication service providers (CSPs) digitally transform their networks with hybrid announced three new telecom products to Establish cloud principles and unlock new revenue opportunities.

New telecom products Telecom Network Automation, Telecom Data Fabric, and Telecom Subscriber Insights provide CSPs with integrated cloud solutions to help build, deploy, and operate hybrid cloud-native networks. Network data collection and management. Improve the customer experience through artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics.

Additionally, Google Cloud offers CSPs the ability to deploy true cloud-native networks in hybrid cloud environments. The Google Distributed Cloud Edge (GDC Edge) update allows CSPs to deploy Google Cloud infrastructure at the far end of the radio access network (RAN) in addition to the 5G core network. Enterprises can also run network functions in any Google Cloud region on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) with the introduction of Network Function Optimizer for GKE.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “By applying cloud-native principles to their network architecture and accelerating subscriber growth through a holistic data management source, CSPs have the opportunity to bridge the gap between connectivity today and tomorrow. can do.”

Automate network and edge deployments

By the second half of 2023, more than 70% of CSPs will adopt cloud-native network capabilities1. This is essential for accelerating network modernization, simplifying operations, reducing interoperability issues, and reducing costs. However, while automation is the key to unlocking the benefits of cloud-native networks, applying traditional automation techniques or using enterprise cloud technologies at network scale may not yield the desired results. To achieve efficiency and flexibility, CSPs must take a new approach.

Telecom Network Automation, now available worldwide in private preview, is a cloud-native automation tool based on Kubernetes and industry expertise from Nephio, an open source project founded in 2022 by Google Cloud in partnership with The Linux Foundation. Accelerate network and edge deployments by leveraging learnings from Telecom Network Automation is Nephio’s managed cloud version that helps improve time-to-market, multi-vendor interoperability, reduce error-prone configurations, and lower operating costs.

Bell Canada leveraged an early release of Telecom Network Automation to automate their Google Distributed Cloud Edge implementation. This is an initiative first announced in 2022 to reimagine the 5G core network to support the scale and efficiency required for 5G-enabled applications.

Petri Lyytikainen, vice president of enterprise architecture and smart cores at Bell Canada, said: “Our partnership with Google Cloud advances our goal of fully automating hybrid 5G core implementations using the control capabilities of Google Kubernetes (GKE) and Google Distributed Cloud Edge.”

Simplify gathering, correlating and publishing network data

Telecom networks provide a wealth of data that CSPs can use to optimize network deployments and improve reliability and operations. However, his CSP today spends most of its effort deploying and maintaining legacy infrastructure and data management, limiting its ability to leverage and rapidly utilize core data assets.

Telecom Data Fabric is now available in private preview globally to help CSPs quickly extract insights from their data. The product simplifies data collection, normalization, and correlation through an adapter framework. For greater reusability, data is exposed through a unified data model leveraging the BigQuery and DataPlex data mesh architectures that meet CSP’s needs for data governance and sovereignty. Additionally, the combination of Telecom Data Fabric and Vertex AI enables CSPs and ISV developers to create AI and ML analytics applications that support cross-domain network operations, energy efficiency, subscriber experience, and monetization.

Accelerate subscriber growth, engagement and retention

With the cost of network operations and subscriber acquisition rising, CSPs are looking for new avenues to increase revenue, increase customer lifetime value, and reduce acquisition costs. As the transition from physical to digital environments accelerates, CSPs must invest in technologies that create both personalized and contextualized subscriber experiences.

Telecom Subscriber Insights, now globally available in private preview, is an AI-powered product that helps CSPs extract insights in a privacy-preserving manner using their own existing data sources. increase. The product uses AI models to ingest and analyze data to provide recommended actions and help CSPs engage with subscribers across multiple channels. As a result, CSPs can better understand subscriber behavior, cross-sell and up-sell, manage churn, and acquire new customers more effectively.

