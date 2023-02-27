ChatGPT can create WhatsApp text replies, but should you really let AI control it?





ChatGPT is an AI-based chatbot that can communicate with humans in a natural and human-like way. New developments allow the chatbot to integrate with WhatsApp, arguably one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. This integration was created by a developer named Daniel Gross who uses Java Script to allow his ChatGPT to reply to his WhatsApp messages.

Gross posted all the details and shared the files needed to run this WhatsApp-ChatGPT integration. User must download the language library. Then you need to open the “WhatsApp-gpt-main” file and run the “server.py” document. This will initialize the ChatGPT setup in WhatsApp. Once the server is running, the user should type “Is”, press Enter, select “python server.py”, and set a registered phone number on the OpenAI chat page. All they have to do now is verify their account by clicking the “Verify I’m Human” box.

Why Integrating WhatsApp with ChatGPT Is Unsafe

This feature is not officially supported by OpenAI or Meta, the companies behind ChatGPT and WhatsApp. There are some potential dangers to consider when using unofficial integrations like the one created by Daniel Gross to enable ChatGPT in WhatsApp.

Security risks: This integration is not officially supported by OpenAI or Meta, so it may have security vulnerabilities that could compromise user data.

Privacy Concerns: ChatGPT is designed to interact with users in a natural and human way. This means they may have access to sensitive information. Chatbots can be vulnerable to data breaches and other types of privacy breaches, so users should be careful about what they share with chatbots.

Misconception or Misconception: ChatGPT is a machine learning model trained on a huge corpus of text data. This means that we cannot always understand the nuances of human communication. This can lead to misunderstandings and misunderstandings that can harm or damage relationships.

Legal implications: Depending on where you live, using such informal integrations may have legal implications. It is important to research the laws of your jurisdiction to ensure that you are not violating any rules or regulations.

