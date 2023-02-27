At MWC 2023, Google Cloud aims to transform cloud-native networks





Google Cloud said today at MWC, formerly Mobile World Congress, that it is taking steps to help communications service providers step up their network transformation efforts.

It forms three integrated cloud solutions that help CSPs build, deploy and operate hybrid cloud-native networks, collect and manage network data, and use artificial intelligence and data to improve customer experience. This is achieved through the launch of new telecommunications products. analysis.

Google Cloud also announced updates to Google Distributed Cloud Edge that enable CSPs to deploy cloud-native networks within hybrid cloud environments. GDC Edge enables CSPs to extend their Google Cloud infrastructure beyond the edge of the radio access network to the core 5G network. Additionally, the introduction of the new Network Function Optimizer for that service will allow you to run key network functions in any Google Cloud region on Google Kubernetes Engine.

According to Google Cloud, today’s announcement is in response to a growing trend in the telecommunications industry, with more than 70% of CSPs adopting cloud-native network capabilities by the end of this year. These new technologies are playing a key role in accelerating network modernization, simplifying operations, and alleviating interoperability challenges, Google said. The problem is that automation is key to unlocking the benefits of cloud-native networks, but CSPs struggle to apply traditional automation techniques.

Google’s solutions focus on telecom network automation. This is a new cloud service said to accelerate his CSP network and edge deployments using Kubernetes-based cloud-native automation tools. This will be managed by the cloud version of his Nephio project, open sourced by Google in 2022, to reduce time to market and ensure multi-vendor interoperability while reducing configuration errors. is intended for

Telecom Network Automation is available in private preview starting today, Bell Canada revealed that the initial release of the service can be used to automate GDC Edge implementations and redesign core 5G networks. Petri Lyytikainen, Bell Canada’s vice president of enterprise architecture and smart cores, has announced that the partnership with Google Cloud will use Google Kubernetes (GKE) and the control capabilities of Google Distributed Cloud Edge to implement hybrid 5G cores. advances the goal of fully automating

Also available today in private preview, Telecom Data Fabric helps CSPs generate insights from their network data to optimize performance and reliability, according to Google. According to Google, it works by simplifying network data collection, normalization, and correlation via an adapter framework. Telecom Data Fabric integrates Google’s BigQuery analytics service with the DataPlex data mesh architecture. It also provides a way for CSPs to create their own AI analytics applications to support cross-domain network operations, energy efficiency, and subscriber experience.

Finally, Telecom Subscriber Insights aims to help CSPs discover new avenues for revenue generation and increase customer lifetime value while reducing acquisition costs, Google said. . It helps businesses extract insights from existing data sources in a privacy-preserving manner, uses algorithms to ingest and analyze data, and provides recommended actions to help CSPs reach subscribers across multiple channels. An AI-powered tool that helps you increase engagement with As a result, it helps CSPs better understand customer behavior, cross-sell and up-sell, manage churn, and acquire new subscribers.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian believes CSPs face tremendous pressure to invest in and build next-generation networks while managing increasing capital and operating costs. said. By applying cloud-native principles to their network architecture and accelerating subscriber growth through holistic data management sources, CSPs have the opportunity to bridge the gap between today’s connectivity and tomorrow’s connectivity. he said he could get it.

