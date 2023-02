Mily Wins 1M, Expands Delivery Analytics Platform

Skopje, Serbia~

• Mily Technologies, a delivery analytics platform founded in Serbia, has secured a €1 million pre-seed round.

• The funding round was led by South Central Ventures and supported by Katapult Accelerator.

• The startup’s platform helps parcel delivery companies analyze their delivery operations.

The Serbian startup’s platform collects data and presents it in a way that delivery professionals can easily understand, providing information about the time, place and events that occur in the last mile of the delivery process.

Founded in 2021, the co-founders of this startup, Miloš Zlatković and Aleksandar Buha, use their extensive experience and background in systems software and data science to process complex data and create a single source of truth. I came up with a solution to create a source.

Mily’s platform enables last-mile professionals to quickly identify opportunities to reduce costs, improve delivery processes, and grow outdoor networks with confidence.

“As a newcomer to the industry, we had to ask a lot of questions to gain a deep understanding of this area. , we have accumulated a wealth of information and ideas from our customers and partners, and we believe it is time to accelerate,” said Zlatković, CEO of Mily Tech.

The latest funding will help the company expand across Europe and grow its team.

“The majority of the funds will be used to expand our team, bringing in new talent and expertise to further drive innovation and differentiation in the last-mile delivery industry. We are committed to bringing our approach and our new hires will help support this mission,” the company told The Recursive.

The startup has offices in Belgrade and Munich, has the largest courier companies in the Balkans as customers, and is looking to partner with industry players across Europe.

Updated: February 27, 2023

boyan stoykovsky

Bojan has been The Recursives Western Balkans Editor covering technology, innovation and business for over a decade. He is currently exploring Blockchain, Industry 4.0 and AI and is always open to covering diverse and exciting topics in the Western Balkans. His work has been featured in global media such as Foreign Policy, WSJ, ZDNet and Balkan Insight.

