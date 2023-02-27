Rapid AAV titration for bioprocessing in gene therapy





In this article, News-Medical talks to Dr. Ivan Krylov about biosensing and bioprocessing in gene therapy, as well as the various products Sartorius makes to help with this.

Please give us an overview of the gene therapy market.

Significant advances in gene editing and gene delivery technologies in recent years have led to the rapid development of viable therapies based on gene therapy strategies. To date, the FDA has approved nine of his gene therapy products for clinical use.

In addition, there are currently over 100 gene therapy drug candidates in clinical trials for a wide range of diseases, including cancer, hematologic diseases, eye diseases, neuromuscular diseases, immunodeficiencies, and rare or genetic diseases. A significant proportion of these gene therapies are based on the use of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors, one of the most promising vectors for gene delivery.

From a financial perspective, the global gene therapy market is valued at US$2.9 billion and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of approximately 20% over the next eight years.

Despite the rapid growth of the gene therapy market, manufacturing these therapeutics remains a challenge due to the complexity of the manufacturing process.

Sartorius’ goal is to simplify and accelerate advances in life sciences and bioprocessing. One of the solutions we offer utilizes the Octet® Bio-Layer Interferometry (BLI) platform, which he assists in AAV production by simplifying the measurement of his AAV capsid titer during bioprocessing. was developed to

Can you explain why AAV capsid titer is important for bioprocessing in gene therapy development and some of the techniques currently used to quantify AAV capsid titer?

Adeno-associated viral vectors are widely used for delivery of genetic material in gene therapy, and AAV capsid titer is an important quality attribute that needs to be monitored through process development and quality control. The development and production of his AAV on an industrial scale requires an efficient method to accurately quantify viral capsids.

Traditional methods such as ELISA, HPLC, and ddPCR are time-consuming and labor-intensive. For example, AAV titration using ELISA requires 6 steps and can take 3-4 hours to complete and ddPCR 6 hours.

In contrast, the Octet® BLI platform was able to achieve similar results in just 15 minutes with just one step.

For those unfamiliar with the Octet® BLI platform, could you explain the technology and how it works?

The Octet® BLI System enables real-time, label-free analysis to determine kinetics, affinity, and concentration.

This platform includes instruments, biosensors, reagents, assay kits, and software for the detection and analysis of biomolecular interactions. They are used throughout biopharmaceutical discovery, development, manufacturing, and quality control to simplify and streamline the measurement of process and product attributes.

Biolayer interferometry (BLI) is an optical technique that utilizes fiber optic-based biosensors coated with various chemicals for ligand immobilization. This system monitors changes in biolayer thickness over time. Binding response is measured as a function of increasing biomolecule density on the biosensor surface. Only molecules that bind or dissociate from the biosensor generate a detectable signal.

With the Octet® BLI platform, measurements that typically require large sample volumes, complex setups, or excessive time and effort can be efficiently performed with minimal effort. To learn more about this technology and watch an introductory video, visit his website.

Sartorius recently launched the new Octet® AAVX biosensor. Could you give us a brief overview of the product?

The Octet® AAVX Biosensor provides a rapid, label-free, high-throughput method for AAV capsid titration. These biosensors are pre-immobilized with Thermo ScientificTM CaptureSelectTM Biotin-Anti-AAVX Conjugate from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and have high affinity for a variety of native and recombinant AAV serotypes, including AAV1 through AAV9 and AAVrh10 and binds with specificity.

Due to its high specificity, the biosensor can be used to quantify AAV capsid in both purified and crude cell culture samples with titers ranging from 8.5E8 to 1.0E13 vp/mL for most serotypes.

What are the advantages of the new Octet® AAVX biosensor for AAV titration compared to current technologies on the market?

ELISA has traditionally been used to measure AAV viral capsid numbers and is often considered the method of choice for AAV titration.

The Octet® AAVX assay offers a viable solution to some of the limitations associated with ELISA, such as the thin data sets provided by endpoint assays and the considerable time and effort required to perform the measurements.

Additionally, the Octet® BLI system design enables rapid assay setup and analysis. Another important advantage is that data analysis is displayed in real time, allowing all assay steps to be monitored and optimized.

As an example, we will use data provided by one customer. Scientists at this company tested three her AAV serotypes, including AAV8 and AAV9, with AAV capsid titers ranging from 8.8E8 to 1.0E13 vp/mL. First, crude samples containing unknown Her AAV titers were diluted in Octet® Samples Diluent buffer and dispensed into 96-well sample plates, followed by one-step immersion of Octet® AAVX biosensors. Binding response data were plotted and analyzed on standard curves generated using serotype-specific standard reference samples. His AAV titers for unknown samples were also derived from the standard curve. Good recoveries (80–120%) and precision (CV < 10%) were observed at all concentrations tested within this dynamic range. A customer also confirmed a good correlation between the Octet® AAVX assay and his ELISA.

The Octet® BLI System, in combination with Octet® AAVX Biosensors, provides a rapid, label-free, high-throughput method for quantification of AAV capsids, delivering results for 96 samples in just 15 minutes, providing a can be used. AAV capsids in both crude and purified samples.

Are there other applications in the AAV and gene therapy space that could be simplified with the Octet® BLI platform in the future?

At Sartorius, we are committed to providing our customers with solutions that simplify progress. This includes a continuous improvement process in which we listen to our customers and gather information about their needs and desires as well as market changes.

We use this information to continue to enhance the capabilities of our existing portfolio and develop new solutions. As gene therapy is a growing and evolving market, we believe our portfolio will evolve to keep pace with customer needs and market trends.

About Dr. Krylov

Ivan Krylov is currently the Product Manager responsible for the Octet® Bio-Layer Interferometry (BLI) consumables portfolio. He joined Sartorius in his 2020 to lead the company’s efforts to expand its consumables portfolio with products that enable new applications on the Octet® BLI platform. Prior to this role, he spent 10 years in product development in both industry and academia, developing instruments and consumables for various applications in biotechnology. His experience is truly diverse, ranging from product management to assay development to medicinal chemistry. Ivan holds a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Southern California.

