Google’s layoffs weren’t based on performance, the highest rated high performers were fired





Google recently laid off 12,000 employees worldwide and around 453 in India. The employee who survived the layoff argued that the layoff wasn’t based on performance, given that most of the good employees he knew were laid off.

Layoffs in the tech sector are rampant, especially in India. One of the things that anyone who’s ever been laid off keeps telling himself is that his performance is no more than necessary and that he should try harder.

For those who believe it’s safe to lay off top performers and highly rated employees, Google India’s recent layoffs, which laid off more than 400 employees, should be eye-opening.

A LinkedIn post posted by an employee at Google India said the company’s recent layoffs, including India, were not based on how well its employees performed, but rather on top ratings and recent promotions. The individual was also dismissed.

Also read: Google lays off 453 employees in India, CEO Pichai blamed

The employee went on to say that the people who managed to keep their positions weren’t inherently better than those who were fired from Google.

If not performance, what were the metrics? In his message, the employee said: People who work overtime (myself included) are not inherently better than those who get laid off. People who had the best scores I know and were recently promoted are among those who were laid off. And sure, they will benefit your team. ”

Termination seems completely arbitrary in such scenarios. The revelation comes days after a former Google employee sued the company for wrongful termination, claiming she was fired for refusing to accept the advances of one of her senior management employees working at Google. brought later.

Also read: Google closes ‘Everyday Robots’ project amid global market downturn

Cases like this seem to show that managers and team leaders are free to fire anyone they want for any reason, as long as they fire a certain number of people from the team.

Google’s Golden Handcuffs A former Google employee recently described the company’s financial rewards as “golden handcuffs,” making it harder to leave. The woman has been at Google for over 15 years, but she woke up one morning to find that she was no longer part of the internet giant.

Jennifer Vaden Barth, another of the company’s 12,000 layoffs, posted her story on LinkedIn about a month ago. “Get out,” he said.

Jennifer told the paper that while it had been difficult to deal with the layoffs, she was “partially responsible” for having been in the business for so long, over 15 years. claimed to be restraining her and gave her “gold handcuffs” to make it harder for her to leave her job. According to an insider’s article, Jennifer has hinted at various financial incentives Google offers to its employees.

Read all breaking news, trending news, cricket news, bollywood news, india news and entertainment news. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/google-layoffs-were-not-based-on-performance-high-performers-with-the-highest-ratings-were-fired-12212132.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos