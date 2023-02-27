Qualcomm Brings Home Broadband to Cars





Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 Platform

Qualcomm

As seen at CES and many other tech events, the automotive sector has become an attractive platform for new cutting-edge technologies. Leveraging the latest connectivity, displays, graphics, networking, processing, sensors, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AL/ML) technologies as the segment transitions to electric vehicles (EV) and autonomous vehicles (AV) . As a result, technology companies are pushing the boundaries of innovation. Qualcomm has taken another giant step in automotive connectivity innovation with the introduction of the new Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform that brings living room-quality broadband to the car.

At CES in January, Qualcomm gave an impressive demonstration of its digital chassis platform in the form of a bespoke car. A working prototype EV/AV car was integrated into an attractive high-performance passenger vehicle, leveraging all of the digital chassis’ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), cockpit, connectivity, and software technology. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Qualcomm took a giant leap forward in automotive connectivity technology with its new Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform. Offering increased processing power and system capacity (twice that of the previous generation), this latest auto-modem RF platform enables reduced latency when streaming content simultaneously on multiple devices, automated driving for accurate positioning, and more. , to support a safer and more connected in-vehicle experience. Riders and passengers can get a more personalized environment and experience with a platform that supports connected services and applications.

Similar to Qualcomm’s leading-edge connectivity solutions for smartphones and mobile devices, the new AutoModem RF platform will meet telematics and C-V2X (roadside infrastructure for other vehicle, pedestrian, and automotive segments) requirements.

Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 Platform Block Diagram

Qualcomm

This new modem is compatible with the 3GPP Release 16 specification, but with minor differences in line with automotive OEM requirements. This modem supports some of the features included in releases 17 (frozen in 2022) and 18 (expected in 2024). In that regard, Qualcoms’ latest auto-modem RF platform features 200MHz of aggregated sub-6GHz bandwidth combined with multi-gigabit Ethernet support in vehicle networks. This brings the same functionality as home broadband to the car. This is important both for the real-time updates required for AV and for advanced crew gaming and entertainment systems under development.

Unlike Qualcomm’s other 5G platforms, the Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform does not support mmWave. But this is not the technology automotive OEMs need today. However, the AutoModem RF Platform is based on the latest modem and RF technology and mmWave may be supported in future revisions. However, this new platform supports satellite communications, called non-terrestrial (NTN), making connectivity ubiquitous for applications that utilize two-way messaging.

The new modem chipset also offers higher processing performance with a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cluster instead of the previous generation’s single-core CPU. This is to allow more work to be done directly on the connectivity chipset rather than requiring an external application processor. This not only allows for more sophisticated handling of modems and networking, but also provides the ability to run his OEM or third party operating systems and applications on the modem chipset. These applications are believed to be a key factor in the monetization of future transportation platforms. The Auto Modem RF Platform also includes a processing core V2X core optimized for CV2X processing requirements.

Qualcomm’s complete car-to-cloud service and software stack

Qualcomm

The Auto Modem RF Platform is also supported by the full Qualcomm Telematics Application Framework (TelAF), reducing platform development time and providing the infrastructure for wireless software updates and on-demand services, the Qualcomm Car-to-Cloud service. increase.

This is the 2nd generation 5G chipset and the 8th generation connectivity chipset developed by Qualcomm for the automotive segment, pioneering it starting with 3G technology. The Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform delivers more processing, networking and connectivity performance in a smaller, more power efficient form factor, a key requirement for the automotive segment. It’s also a key stepping stone to future automotive platforms, or what I like to call living cars. This is a vehicle with all the technological comforts you would expect at home or in the office, for both work and recreation.

Transformation into a digital car

Qualcomm

