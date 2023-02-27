Xiaomi unveils lightweight AR glasses with ‘retina-level’ display





While the debate over the Metaverse has slowed, both social media companies and cell phone makers are experimenting with technology that could lead to the commercialization of AR glasses. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​Xiaomi unveiled a new prototype wireless AR glasses Discovery Edition with a weight of 126 grams and a “retina-level” display.

Xiaomi recreated the images using a pair of MicroLED screens with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and free-form light guide prisms. According to the company, when PPD (pixels per degree) reaches 60, humans can no longer recognize individual pixels. The Xiaomi AR Glass Display boasts 58 PPD, so close enough.

Xiaomi said it uses electrochromic lenses to adjust the display in different light conditions. The glasses also have a full blackout mode for a fully immersive experience like a VR headset.

The new AR glasses connect wirelessly to your phone, which should be a Xiaomi 13 series phone or other Snapdragon Spaces-enabled phone like the OnePlus 11.

With retina-level near-eye display for AR glasses, Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition offers a truly immersive visual experience. In addition, the self-developed Xiaomi AR Gesture Control allows you to easily control virtual and real spaces. pic.twitter.com/EipqBWxkpW

— Leijun (@leijun) February 27

Xiaomi’s latest AR device uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR 2 Gen 1 platform and supports the Snapdragon Spaces XR development platform to run various applications. It should be noted that the Meta Quest Pro announced last year also uses the same chip.

According to the company, Mi Share’s application streaming feature will allow viewers to watch content through apps like TikTok and YouTube when using AR glasses. Users can rely on gestures to navigate the interface and even interact with real objects. For example, the device allows you to turn smart lamps on and off, or use gestures to “get” a screencast from your TV to your glasses.

All of these features look great on paper, but they are still prototypes. As such, it’s difficult to judge how well the glasses will perform in a real-life scenario.

Smartphone companies continue to show off AR glasses in all shapes and forms, though they aren’t available to everyone. Xiaomi’s domestic rival Oppo also showcased its Air Glasses 2, which were launched in China last year at MWC. Unsurprisingly, all eyes are on Apple, which could unveil a mixed reality headset at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

In addition to the 13 and 13 lite, Xiaomi unveiled a number of devices at the event, including the new Xiaomi 13 Pro with a 1-inch camera sensor.In addition, the new Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi We announced the Electric Scooter 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/27/xiaomi-unveils-lightweight-ar-glasses-with-retina-level-display/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos