Google brings Gmail’s multitasking UI chops to foldable devices





It’s gone on and off over and over again in Gmail’s 19-year history, but save for an ill-fated attempt at a complete reboot on the now-defunct Google Inbox, the basics of Gmail. We haven’t seen any major changes in functionality yet. for a while. Most of the time, that’s fine, but until now, I haven’t made the most of a book-style foldable mobile device like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

In a blog post centered around the Google Workspace update, Google announced that Gmail is changing its interface for foldable devices. A preview pane, or two-pane view as defined by Google, has been added to the main inbox interface of the Gmail app. Before this change, the Gmail app stretched the list of emails in your inbox across your display. It didn’t look good and didn’t support multitasking. Google Chat and Google Meet are also treated as two panes within the Gmail app. That update is already available for most users.

Google Meet and Google Chat will receive additional updates more generally, as will Google Sheets. The Google Sheets update is specifically targeted at improving the zoom experience on mobile devices of various device types.

Meanwhile, screenshots of Gmail in Google Meet on a folding display show updated peripheral detection and selection. The pre-meeting interface has been redesigned to make the choice of peripherals, such as webcams and microphones, to use during a meeting more prominent and easier to understand.

Google Chat updates focus on the customer experience for Google Workspace users. It lists improved interactions with support and tools made available by Salesforce and Zendesk. You can now update and assign tickets for these tools directly in chat to receive better notifications.

Google Meet update screenshot Like the Gmail update, the Google Chat and Google Meet updates are all available now, but the Google Sheets update is only available for Rapid Release domains using Google Workspace. It’s good to see Google continuing to improve their products, especially as they’re looking at niche markets like foldable phones.

