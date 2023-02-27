The Biggest Retail Tech of the Past Weeks at a Glance — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Kara & Co

North American bead and craft retailer Cara & Co adopts Sage’s Inventory Planner for smarter seasonal forecasting.

Since launching an e-store from the basement in 2013, Cara & Co has grown tremendously.

With increased order volumes and the opening of new headquarters and warehouse space, the brand also looked to upgrade its inventory planning intelligence.

Inventory Planner provides real-time inventory planning and automated, integrated demand forecasting software for e-commerce stores.

By choosing the technology, Cara & Co says it now has access to a full suite of data-driven inventory planning intelligence, including complete inventory visibility, intuitive reporting, sales forecasting capabilities, and purchase recommendations. says.

best seller

Nedap was selected by Bestseller to deploy its iD Cloud RFID platform across the retailer’s Vero Moda stores.

Bestseller completed its rollout to 380 stores in January.

Austin FC and Amazon

Major League Soccer’s Austin FC partnered with Amazon to equip the ATX Market at Q2 Stadium with Just Walk Out technology.

This makes it the first dedicated soccer stadium in the world to implement a no-checkout solution.

Visitors to the aforementioned stores can start their experience with a credit card at the entrance gate of ATX Market.

Once inside, whatever the guest selects from the shelf is automatically added to the virtual cart, and whatever is put back on the shelf comes out of that cart.

When you’re done fanning, you can skip the checkout line and exit the store. When you leave the store, the credit card you used when you entered the store will be charged for the items you left the store.

The ATX Market is located near the Zebra Gate in the northwest corner of Q2 Stadium.

Leyland SDM and Gophr

London-based decorating and DIY specialist Leyland SDM has announced a partnership with Gophr to offer same-day delivery to customers nationwide.

The partnership marks the expansion of Gophr Trades, a specialty delivery service for the construction and DIY industry, and larger construction and related trade operations.

Gophr offers same-day service by shipping from the store model across Raylands 33 store premises, seven days a week, without restrictions on product type, order size, or distance from the store.

saxophone

Men’s underwear and apparel brand SAXX has launched what is touted as the first-ever dedicated virtual store by an underwear company.

This is an immersive experience in the Metaverse, powered by Emperia, where shoppers can view items in three dimensions in a 360-degree showroom.

The store exclusively features underwear, tops and swimwear from SAXX’s DropTempTM collection that uses a unique evaporative fabric to cool the body.

Once inside, shoppers are transported to a hilarious setting of snowy deserts, highlighting DropTempTM’s cooling properties. A short walkway lined with shoppable product displays leads to an open-air showroom.

Around the pool in our showroom, you’ll find more items like underwater UPF 50 underwear, short and long sleeve tops, polo shirts, hoodies and more.

Shoppers are encouraged to jump into the pool. This will unlock another retail area consisting of various prints from SAXX’s swimwear line.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/2/27/the-latest-from-puma-bestseller-and-saxx-last-weeks-biggest-retail-technology-plays-at-a-glance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos