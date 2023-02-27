India has the potential to produce the world’s first products. What does it take to unlock it?





India has the capability but is still a long way off to cover and make an impact with globally recognized innovative consumer goods. Illustration: Chaitanya Dinesh Surpur Looking at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), he one of the world’s largest and most influential technology trade shows, showcasing cutting-edge consumer electronics and innovations from leading technology companies increase. Participating companies.

The show provides a platform for companies to demonstrate their latest products and technologies, network with industry leaders, and be exposed to a global audience.

At CES 2023, Indian companies showcased products such as advanced audio systems, AR/VR devices and healthcare implant simulation software. At CES 2022, my startup, Myelin Foundry, showcased a video-enhanced product alongside other Indian offerings such as Smart Home, Smart Metering and Wellness.

India has the capability but is still a long way off to cover and make an impact with globally recognized innovative consumer goods. Even in industrial products, India has made some contributions such as commercial vehicles and passenger cars. U.S. defense exports are on the rise, reaching $2 billion and could grow tenfold if innovation were added to engineering capabilities.

India has much more in terms of raw capacity to offer world firsts. There are several factors necessary to create them, such as an innovative talent pool and a growing market. However, there are areas where India falls short. For example, being a major market with the spirit to fund and use new technologies. The ecosystem necessary to enable world-first product development on a national scale includes research excellence, talented large companies. From deep tech startups, high-quality research from academic institutions, and a conducive regulatory environment.

Yajiri, a global first product, is a company with R&D investment capability and innovation as its DNA. His top R&D investor countries by 2021 GDP were South Korea, Israel, Japan, Switzerland and the United States. These countries invest 3.25-4.25% of their GDP in R&D.

Our R&D investment is 0.7% of GDP, a significant amount of which comes from the government. R&D investment should be increased to at least 2% of GDP. A significant percentage of that growth should come from industry. There are many large companies in India that can invest in R&D. However, there are piecemeal or short-term research and development programs.

Companies that have grown with a service mindset may not have the ability to move to a product mindset. Established product-oriented companies, such as those in the automotive sector, need to cultivate global ambitions. We must leverage our demographics, demographics and digital capabilities to build new global enterprises in the fields of healthcare and energy management.

Having worked with GE and Tata Group researchers for 17 years and with my current startup team for 4 years, I believe India has one of the best talent pools in the world. Younger generations are confident, collaborative, and digital natives. They are familiar with technologies such as AI and edge computing. The combination of confident professionals and youthful energy is important for deep tech companies.

Deep tech companies are characterized by global-first products with a concept period of more than 5 years. Usually deep in his tech company founder he has more than 10 years of experience in the industry and often has an advanced degree. We have some great deep tech VCs that have chosen to contribute to global technology and create global stars in terms of Indian startups.

One omission is that India is not a major market for deep technology and consumers of our Global First products are still in markets such as the US.

India has national institutions such as IIT, IIM and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Certain institutions are recognized among the world’s top 400 for research excellence. India should aspire to have 4 or 5 institutes in the top 50 research institutes in the world, and each should become an innovation hub, like Stanford in Silicon Valley and MIT in the Boston area.

IIT and IISc have research parks and startup incubators that are good starting points. Each hub should connect and create a local ecosystem for innovation. Take Bangalore as an example, IISc has nurtured his 60+ startups and contributed to several more. Beyond IISc, a stronger research ecosystem is needed, including future research capabilities at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) labs, RVCE, PES, and engineering institutions such as Amrita . The nearby town of Mysuru also has great facilities that organizations such as CFTRI and several engineering universities can take advantage of.

From occupancy certificates and environmental permits, to tax issues, research grants and projects, and VC funding-related compliance, there are many aspects of startups that are impacted by governance. Good state governments have been able to attract global investment in technology and attract entrepreneurial and technical talent. Karnataka and Telangana have demonstrated their ability to provide an ecosystem of sustainable good governance.

There are also a number of recent central government initiatives based on industry input, including programs such as BIRAC, TDF and DISC, allocating funds for research and development to start-ups. In the 2023 budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will set up his three centers of excellence in AI in top educational institutions and his 100 labs in engineering institutions to develop 5G applications. announced. These are great moves and their success depends on detailed execution and monitoring.

Solving India’s $100 billion annual market opportunities in energy, health and mobility each requires solving local challenges and producing globally marketable, global-first products. It’s not just about being at the top of the value chain, it’s also about unlocking our weight in a new world of solutions to human health and comfort while minimizing our impact on the planet.

(This article appeared in the February 24, 2023 issue of Forbes India.)

