Innovation has a direct impact on national well-being: Sanjay Jain





Innovation in the economy leads to the creation of better goods and services that improve lives and promote progress and economic growth. Illustration by Chaitanya Dinesh Surpur Innovation and its impact on development have been the subject of debate for some time. According to a 2021 report by UNCTAD, there was little difference in her per capita GDP across the world in the 1700s, but the industrial revolution and subsequent wave of innovation gave the West the upper hand. .

Each wave of progress has increased inequality between countries with unequal access to basic necessities such as infrastructure, education, health, electrification and telecommunications. Some countries were able to catch up by adopting new technologies, but many were lagging behind.

Although we cannot distinguish between the effects of colonialism, war, and other events, it is clear that innovation has a positive impact on a country’s growth potential. Innovation in the economy leads to the creation of better goods and services that improve lives and promote progress and economic growth. It helps businesses stay competitive, meet changing consumer needs, and create new jobs. Furthermore, innovations in areas such as healthcare and technology can address important global challenges such as disease and environmental sustainability. And innovating companies and countries are more efficient and better equipped to adapt to market changes.

Startups at the forefront of innovation play an important role in the economy. The impact of innovation on the economy is clear when you look at the most innovative companies of the last 30 years, including Apple, Microsoft, Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Tesla, and Facebook (Meta). These companies started small and built great value for themselves and the surrounding economy. Through a disciplined process of experimentation, startups can take coordinated risks, test their products, get feedback, and iterate. As a result, they innovate faster than established businesses, beat the competition, and gain a foothold in the market.

By leveraging the resources available in the ecosystem, including funding and mentorship, innovative startups can grow rapidly. As a result, innovative startups also attract employees who want to work on cutting-edge technologies and projects, as well as investors who want a high return on investment.

In India, the startup ecosystem has grown and matured over the years. Over the past 12 months, he has received more than $150 billion in funding, including $23 billion, and now over 11,000 companies. A vibrant ecosystem has helped entrepreneurs with resources.

The world around us is changing rapidly and so is India. Today, 1.3 billion people have a digital identity. Over the past decade, 17% of the population to over 80% of him have access to bank accounts. This led to formalization.

The payment system that followed will process more than $1.5 trillion in value in over 74 billion transactions in 2022 alone, making it one of the largest systems in the world in six years. These metrics are the result of a vibrant financial and fintech ecosystem that has continued to innovate to create value for its users.

One of the key differentiators in India’s digitization story is the creation of digital public goods such as digital identities, payments and documents. It enables the seamless flow of people, money and data, giving individuals control over their information. own data. Collectively known as IndiaStack, these are a set of open APIs and digital public goods aimed at unlocking economic primitives such as identity, data and payments at population scale. These include Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, Fastag, his ONDC for open e-commerce, National Digital Health stack, National Digital Education Architecture, credit stack OCEN and many others. These public goods form a series of rails around which the next few layers of the innovation economy are built.

In addition to the digital startup ecosystem, India is also home to a growing deep tech ecosystem. At the Bharat Innovation Fund, we are fortunate to work with entrepreneurs building differentiated products in areas such as augmented reality, cybersecurity, cancer drug discovery, materials science and healthcare. I am very excited to know that many of the talents in these endeavors have grown up in our colleges and labs. These developments are leading us into a virtuous circle that is rapidly boosting national GDP.

These developments did not happen by chance. Over the past decades, Indian universities have produced more technical graduates than anywhere else in the world. This has made India a place where many software technologies in the world have been developed in the form of services and developed in the form of core technologies and products. This has created a critical mass of high-quality, trained talent that continues to serve India and the world.

This same ecosystem has also helped us see a lot of activity in advanced software and artificial intelligence that we see a lot of activity in today. We are building tools for and innovating new models based on Indian data sets. There are also initiatives like Bhashini, which is creating a national platform for language translation in India as a digital public good. See also QNu Lab: Solving Complex Problems with Quantum Computing.

Hardware-driven technology solutions are also starting to emerge from India. Isro paves the way for cutting-edge space-related technologies at a much lower cost, enabling resource-constrained countries with human potential to develop globally competitive, high-quality innovations. We have proven that we can deliver. Bellatrix, which is developing eco-friendly propellants, Agnikul, which has 3D-printed modular rocket engines, several advanced robotics companies, and Detect Technologies, which operates in industrial AI and machine vision. is a shining example of such a solution developed in India. Deep science start-ups are typically longer term innovations. This category includes new drug molecules, novel materials, innovative batteries, novel processes, quantum computers, and more. Several efforts are underway through university incubators, government initiatives, and biotechnology sector grants to foster this ecosystem.

By combining talent, opportunity, capital, policies and a supporting ecosystem, we should be able to witness the growth of innovation-driven businesses in India and realize the benefits of everyday life and subsequent economic prosperity.

(This article appeared in the February 24, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To access the archive, click here.)

