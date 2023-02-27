Tata Communications Praises Frost & Sullivan for Market Leading Position and Innovation Across Multiple Industries





Renowned for its innovation, agility and global reach, Tata Communications is a market leader in video management, managed security, managed multi-cloud, SD-WAN, cloud interconnect and session initiation protocol connectivity services.

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ — Frost & Sullivan honors Tata Communications. Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler that delivers proven leadership leading to coveted products through continuous product innovation, customer service excellence, the highest reputation and a customer-centric framework. Preferred partner status.

Tata Communications offers the most comprehensive, robust and capable service on the market. Our unparalleled offerings drive product innovation, optimize efficiency, enhance customer experience, build agility and manage risk. Its solution-oriented business strategy, recognized managed services capabilities, and infrastructure fuel innovation and intelligence, all fueled by Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, cloud, security, collaboration, and network services. . Additionally, Tata Communications enhances its excellence and value through its global network and Tier I Internet Protocol (IP) network, one of the world’s largest wholly owned subsea fiber backbones.

Due to its excellent overall performance, Tata Communications received the 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in Session Initiation Protocol Connectivity Industry by Frost & Sullivan, based on industry evaluations for video managed services, managed security services, and 2022 5 times Indian Company of the Year Award. , SD-WAN service providers, managed multi-cloud services, cloud interconnect services, and session initiation protocol connections.

“Tata Communications works closely with its customers to understand their needs, implement solutions based on their requirements, and drive superior customer value. Our focus on , a spirit of adventure and ethical principles allows us to stand out from our competitors,” said Kapil Bagel, Senior Consulting Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. increase.

Benoy CS, Vice President and Head of Frost & Sullivan’s ICT Consulting Practice (South Asia), said: Create and maintain a robust cloud environment by protecting your core infrastructure assets. ”

Valentina Barcia, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said: This service enables customers to establish highly reliable networks, monitor real-time performance, efficiently route digital traffic, and meet service level agreements. ”

Leveraging its deep engineering and domain experience, Tata Communications works with the world’s largest sports federations, broadcasters and digital platforms to handle complex workflows and create innovative products. The company has perfected its approach by developing and refining these processes over the years. We recognize the high expectations of our customers and work closely with our local and global customers and partners in proof-of-concept environments to solve their unique challenges. Tata Communications closely monitors new market trends and evolving customer requirements and responds with new solutions.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Company of the Year awards to organizations that have demonstrated excellence in growth strategy and execution in their field. The award recognizes advanced product and technology innovation and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration. The Technology Leadership Award recognizes companies that have demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for outstanding performance and outstanding performance in leadership, innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants, measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research, and identify industry best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has helped investors, business leaders, and governments navigate economic change and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to take action. He was world-renowned for his support. Drive future success. Contact Us: Start a discussion.

Contact: Tarini SinghP: +91-9953764546E: [email protected]

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483), part of the Tata Group, is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s rapidly growing digital economy in over 190 countries and territories. Based on trust, we enable the digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next generation connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions, and media services. With 300 of the Fortune 500 companies as customers, the company connects its business with 80% of the world’s cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com.

Contact: Viswakumar MenonP: +91-9820069928E: [email protected]

