Cars are getting smarter and more connected with these three new technologies.





Today, automobiles are true innovation hotspots, loaded with cutting-edge technology that enhances the driving and travel experience. They are becoming mobile computing units with dozens of sensors that detect, track and share information all the time. Cars, for example, like many other items such as household appliances, are increasingly connected to their surroundings. They use artificial intelligence (AI) and also exchange information with real roads and other vehicles.

If the cars of the future are going to be increasingly connected, it’s because of the technologies being developed today. On January 23rd, the Hi-Tech Campus Eindhoven hosted a seminar on the future of connected cars, where attendees previewed what the future of connected cars could look like. Innovation Origins visited the conference and asked three panelists to choose the technologies we’ll see in tomorrow’s connected cars.

Edge AI

Since the boom of Chat GPT, more and more people are familiar with the capabilities of AI. Chat GPT is an example of traditional cloud-based AI. That means computing is done on servers far away from your device. How is edge AI different from traditional AI? Edge AI performs computations inside the device, reducing latency, cost, and power consumption. Drawbacks include less memory and processing power.

Axelera AI is focused on AI at the edge and targets numerous applications, including automotive. Artificial intelligence is also the future of cars, according to his Bram Verhoef, head of machine learning at Axelera AI. “To achieve fully self-driving cars, we need to have intelligent AI onboard. Not only is it essential to interpret information from sensors, but it is also essential to predict and plan how to best steer the vehicle. You can’t rely on an internet connection because you need reliable processing in the car, so all computing must be done in the car.

We have to solve many problems to get there. But Verhoef believes the first area his AI will take over in cars is sensor processing. Then, he adds, there is also reinforcement learning for planning based on all sensor information. Founded in 2019, Axelera AI will bring its first products to market this year with chips that could also be the brains of future self-driving cars.

Axelera AI Chip – Axelera AI Radar

Radar technology is already widely used in today’s automobiles, so it may not be new to many. Some object detection and collision systems, such as adaptive cruise control technology, use radar. Further development of this technology will make it even more powerful. NXP Semiconductors recently introduced a new radar chip capable of reliable long-range detection and distinguishing between large and small objects. In addition, the size is smaller than previous products, enabling the miniaturization of sensor modules.

Radar helps you increase your awareness of the world around you. Her ADAS/radar technicals at NXP Automotive Systems Innovation Her domain Lulu Chan, her leader, emphasizes that compared to other technologies, they are more effective in adverse weather conditions. .

In her vision, radar will be the go-to technology, at least in the short term. Radar is a relatively inexpensive technology that can give us a lot of information about the environment around us. It can also have a very small form her factor. Autonomous driving requires multiple sensor technologies, including radar types.

New sensor to improve battery life in electric vehicles

The battery is the most expensive component in an electric vehicle (EV). Range is the number one immediate concern for anyone considering buying an EV.

On-chip LiDAR

According to Christian A. Bachmann, program director for wireless sensing at imec in the Netherlands, cost-effective silicon photonics LiDAR technology will further improve the capabilities of automotive sensors. Imec is one of the world’s leading research and development centers in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, and also conducts LiDAR research. LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging, but unlike radar, this technology uses light instead of radio waves. This technology can map the surrounding space to create a 3D model.

“LiDAR helps increase safety levels and improve our ability to perceive our environment. The technology offers excellent 3D mapping performance as it is capable of very high resolution. Capable of detecting small objects such as debris and car tires on the road up to 300 meters, LiDAR can really make a difference, improving the safety of automated driver assistance systems and enabling future autonomous driving applications. We can do that,” says Bachmann.

However, LiDAR is still much more expensive than radar technology. Silicon photonics can play a key role in driving down costs. So the technology used in the electronic chip industry can also help miniaturize LiDAR applications. “The integration of lasers, electronics and photonics components with microchip technology leads to cost-effective LiDAR solutions for him,” he emphasizes Bachmann.

The road to connected cars

Advances in sensor technology will pave the way for smarter, more autonomous and connected cars. In this way, the car can see the surrounding environment more clearly. It is this sensory information that ultimately makes autonomous driving possible and even safer. LiDAR, radar, and AI will all help transform the car as we know it.

