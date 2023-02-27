Who are the key innovators in carbon fiber laminates for the aerospace and defense industry?





The aerospace and defense industry remains a hotbed of innovation, fueled by the pressing need to modernize and the growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence and unmanned systems. In the last three years alone, more than 174,000 of his patents have been filed and granted in the aerospace and defense industry, according to a GlobalData report on soldier modernization in aerospace, defense and security.

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, which uses more than 262,000 patents to analyze the strength of innovation in the aerospace and defense industry, there are over 180 areas of innovation that will shape the industry’s future.

Carbon fiber laminates are a key area of ​​innovation in soldier modernization

Carbon fiber laminates are important components in the production of high performance materials such as carbon fiber reinforced composites. Carbon fiber laminate is a unique resilient material consisting of a matrix of interwoven carbon fiber layers held together by a reinforcing material (usually a cured plastic such as epoxy resin). Carbon fiber reinforced composite plates, also called carbon fiber laminates, have numerous applications in the aerospace and defense industry, serving as key components in airframes, personal protective equipment, and a variety of other products.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are more than 40 companies, spanning technology vendors, established aerospace and defense companies, and up-and-coming start-ups involved in the development and application of carbon fiber laminates.

Carbon fiber laminate leader brings disruptive innovation to aerospace and defense industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the breadth of intended geographic application, from global to local.

Boeing is at the forefront of research and development of new applications and manufacturing solutions for carbon fiber laminates, which is why Boeing is the top global patent filing company. Boeing recently filed a number of patents for combining polysilazane laminates with carbon fiber reinforced polymers to produce a more resilient, high-performance composite. In addition, Toray Industries, Inc. has filed multiple patents over the past few years for new manufacturing methods for prepreg materials used to manufacture carbon fiber laminates. Other significant patent applicants in the aerospace and defense industry include Hexcel, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Modern Meadow and Honeywell International.

Saab is the world leader in terms of patent filing diversity, followed closely by General Electric and Daher Aerospace in second and third respectively. In terms of geographic reach, Kolon leads in this area, followed by Albany International and Honeywell International.

Concerns about the survivability of human military personnel against similar levels of enemy weaponry have led to the development of advanced weapons as the outbreak of violent wars in Europe has caused nations around the world to reassess their military capabilities. is a key factor driving investment and innovation in Composites such as carbon fiber laminates. There is a sufficient level of overlap in applications for advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber laminates, and extensive expertise in this area has led to several companies operating in both the aircraft manufacturing and soldier personal protective equipment markets. I’m here.

To better understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the aerospace and defense industry, visit GlobalDatas latest Thematic Research Reports on Defense.

GlobalData, a leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to create this article.

GlobalDatas Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from offices around the world. We use text analysis and formal patent taxonomies to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies in the world’s largest industries.

