5 Rumored Features That Make The iPhone 15 Pro Max Truly “Ultra”





With just over six months to go until the iPhone 15 debuts, there’s not much we don’t know. In this one week he got CAD renderings of all four models. It marks the arrival of a new curved edge design, slimmer bezels and the long-awaited USB-C.

But there is one question that has yet to be answered. Will the flagship 6.7-inch model be called the iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra? Some reports suggest the phone is a larger version of the 6.1-inch Pro phone, but other Rumors suggest it will get the Apple Watch Ultra treatment with unique features that set it apart from other models. However, looking at the latest rumors and renders, it looks like Apple is going the Ultra route.

become very thick

This is a bit surprising, but if the latest leak is correct, Apple will increase the thickness of its largest Pro phone from 7.85mm to 8.25mm. This will be Apple’s thickest phone since the iPhone 4s, but based on renderings, there’s a reason. The camera bump is much smaller, giving the phone a different feel.

Become ultra light

With a 6.7-inch screen and three cameras, the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra is no light phone. In fact, the last three iPhone Pro Max were Apple’s heaviest phone to date, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 8.47 ounces (240 grams). However, Apple is reportedly using titanium instead of stainless steel this year, which will significantly reduce weight. and the titanium model weighed 45.1g. Even if Apple shaved just 15 grams off the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it would still be Apple’s lightest 6.7-inch Pro smartphone to date.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will be thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but with a smaller camera bump.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Become an ultra zoom

The iPhone 14 Pro phone is a larger and smaller version of the same phone, but rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will have a dedicated periscope zoom lens. According to rumors, the telephoto lens will bring 6x zoom, doubling the iPhone 14 Pro phone’s current 3x zoom.

super long lasting

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already one of Apple’s longest-lasting phones, but improvements in the 2023 model could make it even longer. We don’t expect it to be as dramatic as the Apple Watch Ultra’s 36-hour battery life, but we’re confident it will be the longest-lasting iPhone ever.

it will be super expensive

You shouldn’t judge a phone by its price, but rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will be the most expensive iPhone ever. This puts the new iPhone firmly in the Ultra realm.

