The news about artificial intelligence in 2023 is changing so fast that we are experiencing a kind of narrative dizziness. Just a few weeks ago, ChatGPT seemed like a small miracle. But that enthusiasm quickly turned to skepticism. In early February, Microsoft’s announcement that it had acquired OpenAI sent its stock soaring by as much as $100 billion. Days later, journalists revealed that the partnership had spawned a demon child chatbot that appeared to threaten violence against the writer and demanded that he dump his wife.

These are the AI ​​questions I can’t stop asking myself.

What if I was wrong to freak out about Bing, because it’s just a very sophisticated autocomplete tool?

The biggest criticism of the Bing chatbot freakout is that we were scared of reflexes. A reporter asked Bing to parrot out the worst AI scenarios humans have ever imagined. The machine literally read and memorized those very scenarios and responded by remixing our work.

As computer scientist Stephen Wolfram explains, the basic concepts of large language models such as ChatGPT are actually quite simple.

Start with a large sample of human-generated text from the web, books, etc. Then train a neural network to generate text like this. In particular, start with a prompt and allow it to continue with text that looks like it was trained.

LLM generates text that mimics the training material by adding only one word at a time. Asking them to imitate Shakespeare will generate a bunch of iambic pentameters. Ask them to imitate Philip K. Dick, and it’s understandably dystopian. This is not an alien or extraterrestrial intelligent life form, but a technology deeply rooted within the earth. It reads us without understanding and exposes an imitation of the history of the text accordingly.

How can you be afraid of something like this? Well, some people aren’t: Experts have been saying for years that LLM is incredibly awesome, creates bullshit, can be useful, and is actually stupid. I knew [and] Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, says it’s not actually scary.

The corporate race for AI supremacy is moving so fast, so what if we were right to freak out about Bing?

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, was founded as a non-profit research company. A few years later it was reorganized as a commercial enterprise. Currently a business partner with Microsoft. This evolution from nominal openness to privatization speaks for itself. AI research today is focused on large corporations and venture capital-backed start-ups.

what’s so bad about it? Corporations usually do better than universities and governments at developing consumer products by lowering prices and improving efficiency and quality. There is no doubt that the speed of AI development within Microsoft, Meta and Google is faster than within the US military, for example.

However, these companies may fail in their rush to grab market share. The Bing chatbot that was first released was surprisingly aggressive, and promised a better version of the search engine to help people find facts, buy pants and search for local movie theaters. It wasn’t.

It wouldn’t be the last time a major company released an AI product that wowed the audience in the first hour and wowed users in the days that followed. Already embarrassed by its hasty chatbot demonstration, Google has diverted resources to accelerate AI development. Venture capital money is pouring into AI startups. Investments in AI have grown from less than 5% of his total venture capital funds in 2012 to more than 20% in 2020, according to OECD indicators.

do you know what we were doing The philosopher Toby Ord compared the rapid advances in AI technology, which lacks similar advances in AI ethics, to prototype jet engines capable of reaching unprecedented speeds, but with corresponding steering and No control improvement. Ten years from now, we may look back on this moment in history as a colossal mistake. .

What if Bing was right to freak out? Because getting hooked on new technology is part of making Bing safer.

Here’s another summary of what happened with Bing. Microsoft has released a chatbot. Some of you are wondering if your chatbot is behaving strangely? Microsoft saw the problem, said “Yeah, you’re right” and fixed a bunch of stuff.

Isn’t that how technology works? Doesn’t this kind of tight feedback loop help engineers act quickly without breaking things they don’t want broken? The problems that make the clearest headlines may be the easiest problems to solve. yeah. I’m more concerned about obscure, hard-to-name problems.

What if AI ends humanity as we know it?

Bing and ChatGPT are not good examples of artificial general intelligence. But they are demonstrations of the ability to move so fast towards something like a super-intelligent machine. increase. And many worry that Bing’s hissy fit proves our state-of-the-art AI is clearly not aligned with its designers’ intentions.

For years, AI ethicists have worried about this so-called alignment problem. In short, how do we ensure that the AI ​​we build, which may be far smarter than any human who has ever lived, is in line with the interests of its creators and humanity? A superintelligent AI that isn’t capable can be quite a problem.

One disaster scenario partially sketched by author and computer scientist Eliezer Yudkowsky looks like this: At some point in the near future, computer scientists will build an AI that can surpass the superintelligence threshold and build other superintelligent AIs. These AI actors work together like an effective non-state terrorist network to destroy the world and free themselves from human domination. They break into the banking system and steal millions of dollars. Possibly masquerading as an IP and email to a university or research consortium, he requests labs to synthesize some proteins from DNA. Believing they are dealing with a normal and ethical set of humans, the lab unwittingly participates in conspiracies and builds super bacteria. Meanwhile, the AI ​​pays another human to unleash its super bacteria somewhere in the world.

I don’t know where to stand against such a disaster scenario. Sometimes I think this is too crazy, sorry. It doesn’t happen, so it has the advantage of being able to go about your day without a second thought. If I’m on the side of curious skepticism, and I think it’s justified, I have to be pretty horrified by the non-zero chance that humanity will drive itself to extinction. not.

Do we have more to fear from uncoordinated AI, or from AI that aligns with the interests of the bad guys?

Solving alignment issues in the US is only part of the challenge. Suppose the United States develops a sophisticated philosophy of coordination and codifies that philosophy into a sensible set of laws and regulations to ensure proper behavior of superintelligent AI. These laws, for example, make it illegal to develop AI systems that manipulate domestic or foreign actors. Well done America!

But China exists. And Russia exists. And then there are terrorist networks. And there are rogue psychopaths. And American law cannot prevent these actors from developing the most manipulative and rogue AI imaginable. Enforcing nuclear weapons non-proliferation laws is difficult, but nuclear weapons require raw materials that are scarce and expensive to refine. The software is easier and the technology is getting better month by month. In his next decade, networks of dictators and terrorists may be able to cheaply build diabolical AIs capable of accomplishing some of the goals outlined in Yudkowski’s story.

Maybe we should stop the whole dystopian business and ask more mundane questions, such as these tools are not awe-inspiring.

In one notable interaction with Bing, Wharton University professor Ethan Mollick asked the chatbot to write two paragraphs about eating a slice of cake. The bot created samples of sloppy, mediocre sentences. Morrick then asked Bing to read Kurt Vonneguts’ rules for writing fiction, use those rules to improve his writing, and start the paragraph over again. AI soon produced a very different short story about a woman killing her abusive husband with a dessert. The cake was a lie. The story has begun. It looked delicious, but it was addicting. Finally, like a loyal student, bot explained how the spooky new story meets each rule.

If you can read this exchange without awe, you can’t help but wonder if you’ve decided to get yourself a head start by becoming a robot in order to toughen yourself up against a future of killing machines. I don’t get it. This is absolutely amazing. How education should change in response to these tools has been debated for years, but something interesting and important is definitely happening.

Michael Chamberrest, Chairman of Markets and Investment Strategy at JP Morgan Asset Management, foresees the adoption of AI by other industries and professions. Coding assist AIs such as his Copilot tool on GitHub are now used by over a million users to write about 40% of their code. Some of his LLMs have been shown to outperform sell-side analysts in stock selection. ChatGPT has also demonstrated excellent drafting skills for dunning letters, petitions and summary judgments, as well as drafting questions for cross-examination, he wrote Cembalest. LLM doesn’t replace lawyers, but he can make them more productive, especially when he uses legal databases like Westlaw and Lexis for training.

What if advances in AI surprise and stall us like self-driving cars couldn’t take over the road?

While self-driving cars need to navigate the physical world (down roads, around pedestrians, and within regulatory regimes), AI is, for now, pure software blooming inside computers. But in the near future, AI could read literally everything, at which point companies will struggle to achieve productivity gains.

AI will probably be great, but it won’t be unstable any time soon. For example, for decades we have been predicting that AI will replace radiologists, but machine learning in radiology is still a complement, not a replacement, for doctors. Let’s hope this is a sign of our relationship with humanity where AI is willing to serve as a ship’s first mate, rather than playing the fateful iceberg role.

