Porsche pays tribute to the 50-year-old icon with a special 911 GT3 RS





Monday, February 27, 2023 15:14

Porsche has unveiled a new special edition 992 GT3 RS that pays tribute to Rennsport’s first road-going model, the 1973 911 Carrera 2.7 RS.

The 911 GT3 RS tribute to the Carrera RS package doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but it doesn’t skimp on this supercar’s iconic inspiration.

The Tribute to Carrera RS Package will be available in the US only, with first deliveries expected next month. But given the enthusiastic market for Porsche GT cars, don’t be surprised if some examples cross the pond.

lean green

For the 911’s alloy wheels, side mirror caps and GT3 RS sill graphics, Porsche chose an eye-catching Python Green from its own Manufacture paint palette. The Porsche text on the huge rear spoiler is also in python green, with an American flag design on the endplates.

Interior changes include bright green contrast stitching, white painted keys and illuminated door sill guards with a tribute script to the Carrera RS.

Buyers will also get a number of exclusive accessories, including bespoke Porsche Design watches, custom car covers, RS-branded valve caps and two Porsche scale models.

“Perfect Homage”

The GT3 RS is mechanically unchanged. That means a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine producing 525 horsepower. A Weissach package featuring lightweight carbon fiber components for bodywork and suspension is included as standard.

Choosing the Tribute to Carrera RS package for the new 911 GT3 RS brings the total price to $312,550 (approximately $258,000). Porsche fans will get to see the car for the first time at the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida next month.

This package pays homage to the absolute driver car and icon of the 911 Carrera 2.7 RS, said Kell Gruner, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. Today, nothing epitomizes the idea of ​​a driver’s car more than his new 911 GT3 RS. Like the original, it uses state-of-the-art aerodynamics for incredible performance and is the perfect homage to the 1973 legend.

John Redfern contributed to Motoring Research

Content tagged similarly: Section Category Related Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/porsche-911-tribute-to-carrera-rs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos