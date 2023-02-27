Happy Pokemon Day!Catch the Latest News Including DLC ​​for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet – News





That’s right, it’s Pokémon Day! The original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games debuted in Japan 27 years ago today. Wait, 27 years ago, February 27th?! That’s a lot of 27 seconds!

As part of the festivities, we bring you the latest Titan Size news on Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, Pokémon UNITE, Pokémon Cafe Remix Game, Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon GO Plus+.

Pokémon UNITE

A powerful Pokemon participates in “Pokémon UNITE Legendary Pokemon Zacian”. Starting today, keep an eye out for the Zacians Weald event. Players can complete missions for in-game items and earn Zacians Unite licenses. Zacian will also appear in the Special Quick Battle “Boss Rush”.

Please check in-game for details. You can download Pokémon UNITE for free using the link next to this article.

pokemon cafe remix

Hey, who stopped by the cafe? The reason is Sprigatito, Huecoco and Quaxley!

If you’re in the mood for a little taste of Pardea, boot up the game and grit your teeth for a new event. From Pardea’s first three partner Pokémon, he can choose one to add to Staff Plus. Also keep an eye out for a new menu item, the Pardea Plate.

By logging in during the event, you can also receive Greninja’s rather attractive chef outfit, and you can even participate in a delivery where five-star chefs can join the café staff.Pokmon UNITE As with, you can download Pokémon Café ReMix for free using the link next to this article.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

Speaking of Pardea, let’s go back to the game that first introduced the region. Grab your backpack as more content is heading to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!

Starting today, you can participate in a special Terra Raid Battle Online*. Try to catch one of the two Paradox Pokémon: Walking Wake if you have Pokémon Scarlet or Iron Leaf if you have Pokémon Violet. Check the game for more details**.

Linked with Pokemon GO! You can now send postcards from Pokemon GO to Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Sumire. Vivillon patterns in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet may change based on postcard location data.

Support for Pokemon HOME for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet is planned for this spring. Thank you for your patience. Stay tuned for more details.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet DLC announced

Yes, that real new adventure is coming to the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games later this year.

Part 1: Teal Kamen (scheduled for Fall 2023) Visits the land of Kitakami as part of a school trip.

Part 2: Indigo Disc (Winter 2023) Study as an exchange student at Blueberry Academy and expand your adventure beyond the Pardea region. (Eh, the other side of the Pardea region?!)

The legendary Pokemon newly appearing in the hidden treasures of Area Zero are Ogapon and Terapagos. Look forward to new stories as you discover how these Pokémon fit into your adventures.

Part 1 will be playable later this year, but if you want to prepare, you can purchase the DLC now via the link below. There is also a special purchase bonus, click the link to find out more.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you already own either Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet, make sure you select the correct option after clicking that link. The DLC you purchase must match the version of the game you have.

Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon GO Plus+

First announced in May 2019, Pokemon Sleep aims to provide a fun and fulfilling experience for Trainers by impacting gameplay on the amount of time players spend sleeping and waking up. Today it was announced that Pokémon Sleep is set to launch in Summer 2023 for his iOS and Android devices.

The Pokémon GO Plus + accessory uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology to link with the smartphone app for use in Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep gameplay. For Pokémon GO, Pokémon GO Plus+ allows players to throw Pockballs automatically. Pokémon Sleep Players can use the device to track their sleep in conjunction with their smartphone. Pokémon GO Plus+ will launch on his July 14th, 2023.

Find out more about Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon GO Plus+ here.

OK, that’s all for now. Enjoy your adventures in Pardea and beyond!

*A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and a Nintendo Account are required to use online features. Memberships will auto-renew at the then-current price after the initial period unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access is required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

**You must download the latest Pok Portal News to encounter Pokémon that appear in the Terra Raid Battle event. Pok Portal News is automatically downloaded when your Nintendo Switch system is connected to the Internet. increase.Also from the X menu[Pok Portal],[Mystery Gift],[Check Pok Portal News]You can also download the latest Pok Portal News by selecting . No paid Nintendo Switch Online membership required to receive the latest Pok Portal news.

By completing certain post-game events, you can find black Terra Raid Crystals that can be used in special Terra Raid battles. However, players who have not completed these events can participate in these Terra Raid battles by joining other Trainers in Multiplayer.

***Full version of the game is required to use DLC in that game. Sold separately.

