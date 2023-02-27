Metroid Prime Remastered Review | CNN Underscore





No need to spend more than a minute browsing the Nintendo eShop. You’ll find that site absolutely brimming with opportunities to revisit old games from the history-worshipping company. The online storefront’s deep library of fan favorites and cult classics, from direct ports and ambitious remakes to well-upped remasters, many were mined from Nintendo’s previous handheld and home console libraries.

Its latest callback, Metroid Prime Remastered, is now available in the latter category on Nintendo Switch Land, shining the 2002 GameCube first-person adventure/shooter into a new generation of intergalactic bounty hunters. But classifying this graphically enhanced version of Samus Aran’s 3D debut as just a remaster wouldn’t do it justice. In fact, whether you’re a seasoned space pirate killer or donning his Varia suit for the first time, you’ll always be amazed at how modern this 20-year-old game looks and feels.

A must-see classic for every Switch owner

Metroid Prime Remastered retains the innovative gameplay and unforgettable atmosphere of Samus Aran’s 3D first-person GameCube adventure, but is brought up to modern standards with a stunning visual makeover and modernized control scheme. pulling up.

With smoother textures, sharper details, and a more vibrant overall presentation, Metroid Prime ticks all the remaster boxes you want. But it also goes far beyond the usual coats of fresh paint and rough-edged filing downs to offer a dazzling showcase on par with its current-generation peers.

The moody and alien world of Talon IV has always been an onlooker, filled with inspiring environments and imaginative extraterrestrials. But bathed in better lightning, fresh effects, improved physics and a wealth of new detail, the existing fauna and flora now make Planet an even more engaging and immersive playground. While many remasters drop some of the artistic magic of the source material in order to make it look more glorious, Metroid Primes’ enhancements never stifle the original’s creative vision. , consistently complements it.

The leaves, which were previously represented as nondescript green and brown shapes, now look like real branches, leaves, and grass, with clear detail and definition. Enemy bosses and other character models, once defined by menacing, ugly surfaces, now reveal muscles and other eerie touches under their skin.

Overhauled effects, such as the Samus Arm Cannon’s more prominent pulsed beam, pop off the Switch’s screen, especially the crisp display on the OLED model. All-new elements such as the crackling bolts bouncing within the spherical charge beam of a barely-contained weapon not only stand out as minor improvements, but modern triple-A games proudly call them their own. It contains impressive elements that would be

Whether you’re spying on the subtle glow of plasmalite in flight reflecting off the walls of a cave, or stopping dead in your truck to fully appreciate the raindrops trickling down the barrel of your Samus Blaster, this is the first It should be a regular reminder that it’s an update to a released game. Same year as Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, the 2021 remaster still hurts my eyes.

The preceding examples do a good job of conveying the scope of the presentation, but they are just appetizers to the visual feast that awaits. Everything you’ve got your eye on, from weather and elemental effects to cutscenes, and the incredibly cool visual tricks that play out on Samus’ visor, has been remastered to not only raise his bar, but establish it before. It blows away expectations like a phazon beam.

The game’s audio work is also commendable. A haunting score and atmospheric ambient effects envelop you in a harsh alien world, organically supporting the detached and unsettling atmosphere of Samus’ solitary journey. It benefits dramatically, and while it’s a bit hard to decipher how much effort has been put into it by modern headphones, the audio has clearly received its own coat of sophistication.

The original Metroid Prime combined first-person combat with exploration, platforming, and puzzle-solving elements. While not a dedicated shooter in his game, fans who grew up with Halo: Combat Evolved expected The Master to operate in the same way as his Chief’s debut a year ago. But navigating Samus from behind the GameCube’s unconventional gamepad presented obstacles that only got more annoying with the passage of time and the prevalence of standard dual-analog controls.

Subsequent availability of the game on Wii and Wii U did little to make the mechanics more accessible, but Metroid Prime Remastered finally addresses the issue. becomes the default, delivering an incredibly smooth and fluid experience that anyone who has ever strapped a shotgun in first person will immediately feel comfortable with.

Of course, the ability to freely rotate Samus’ head in any direction and move anywhere you want doesn’t come at the expense of the game’s signature lock-on targeting and strafing maneuvers. In fact, coupled with updated shooter-style controls and his solid 60 frames per second performance, it feels like a more organic implementation of these existing staples.

The game does include the option to brave that desolate planet from behind the original input, but I can’t imagine anyone but the most die-hard Nintendo purist kicking it the old fashioned way. That said, the inclusion of motion controls, first introduced in Wii re-releases, comes at the expense of some precision for curious players looking to increase their immersion. ,feel well.

Thanks to an ambitious visual overhaul and updated controls, Metroid Prime now represents the gold standard for measuring future remasters. But while it works well enough in those specific areas, the rest of the experience remains pretty much the same as it was 20 years ago. This is mostly good news, but some holdovers can feel as old as Chozo Artifacts.

That somewhat archaic save system is back, requiring players to find specific sparsely-spaced rooms before locking progress. While this will probably be a relief to purists, newcomers may find it frustrating the first time they’re forced to replay big chunks or repeat thumb-blistering boss fights That said, fans of games like Elden Ring and Dark Souls may appreciate the fact that Samus lost valuable progress long before the concept was cool.

The excessive backtracking of the original is also intact. Revisiting previously explored areas with new abilities and powers is one of the defining elements of the franchise and part of its appeal. Still, in Metroid Prime, you’ll find yourself treading a lot of familiar ground without having to let your curiosity drive you or unlock new skills. It’s a minor complaint, but those who are spoiled for fast travel may wonder why Samus is compelled to burn so many calories. There is also. The slightly clunky and somewhat confusing 3D interface gets the job done, but it shows the game’s age more than anything else.

Finally, the visual overhaul is the game’s best feature, but some areas are still too dark. Many display options are available, including a welcome accessibility mode for colorblind people, but there’s no dedicated brightness slider. Don’t be surprised either.

The dramatically enhanced visual presentation of Metroid Prime Remastereds is more in line with a full remake like the recently released Dead Space than a numerical remaster. Its groundbreaking graphical upgrades coupled with modernized controls and excellent soundwork make him the definitive GameCube classic and one of the best Switch games you can buy.

More than that, it sets a new quality standard for remasters. The prevalence of the subgenre is increasingly matched by its complacency. The much-needed fresh coat of paint that was previously applied to most remasters doesn’t cut it after this age-defying effort. If we can make a mastered 20-year-old game feel like an all-new title, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for other old favorites.

