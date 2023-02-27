Google claims new milestone in quantum computer error detection





Researchers at Google argue that increasing the number of qubits will allow more errors to be detected, which could aid in the development of large-scale “fault-tolerant” quantum computers.

By reducing the number of errors generated, Google researchers claim to have achieved another milestone in creating a useful quantum computer.

Quantum computers, if or when they come to fruition, are expected to disrupt many fields. These powerful machines can handle complex calculations that would take thousands of years for conventional computers to solve.

However, one of the key problems with these machines is that these components are so sensitive that currently there are errors in the qubits (or qubits).

For example, imperfect control signals, interference from the environment, and unwanted interactions between qubits can lead to ‘noise’ and errors in quantum computer computations.

As more qubits are added to a quantum computer, the risk of error increases, making it harder to create more powerful machines. However, researchers at Google Quantum AI claim to have reduced the error rate while increasing the number of qubits.

In a study published in the scientific journal Nature, the team claims they were able to improve the quantum error correction rate.

This process involves encoding information across various physical qubits into “logical qubits”. The research team says this process allows them to detect and overcome more errors.

The researchers created a logical qubit composed of 49 physical qubits and claimed that it had a higher error detection rate than another logical qubit composed of 17 quantum qubits. This result suggests that the error detection rate can be scaled up with more qubits.

The Google team says the predictions rely on “simplified models” and should be tested over time with larger code sizes.

“This work represents the first step in that process, suppressing logic errors by scaling the quantum error-correcting code that is the foundation of fault-tolerant quantum computers,” the team said.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the research was a “huge step forward” towards the company’s goal of building a large-scale quantum computer.

“One day, quantum computers will identify molecules for new drugs, make fertilizers with less energy, design more efficient and sustainable technologies, from batteries to nuclear fusion reactors, and study physics. We believe it will be used to generate,” Pichai said in a blog post.

New quantum breakthroughs are being reported by scientists around the world. Earlier this month, British researchers claimed to have solved a major challenge in building more powerful quantum computers with a method that allows microchips to fit together like jigsaw pieces.

