Coral Waterfront Homes on Victoria’s Historic James Bay Asks for $3.5 Million

Located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, just south of downtown Victoria and west of Beacon Hill Park, is Victoria’s most historic district, James Bay.

Although its history dates back to the mid-1800s, James Bay as we know it today began to take shape after the first Houses of Parliament were built in 1859, spurring residential development in the surrounding area. I was. These days, it’s home to the British Columbia Legislative Assembly and the Royal BC Museum, and it’s known for its many charming waterfront homes.

One such home is located on the South Shore at 236 Dallas Road, just a stone’s throw from Ogden Point Pier and the Breakwater.

This home was originally built in 2001 and offers 4,924 square feet of living space with 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, all on 0.17 acres.

Dubbed the Pacific Sunset, the home can be spotted from a distance thanks to its coral-colored paint and classic mansard-style roof.

The ground floor features a comfortable lounge space with beautiful views over the ocean, a large kitchen and dining area, and several decks and patios (many of which are mottled over the rest of the home). ).

specification

Upstairs bedrooms have private lock-off style rooms, most of which have their own ensuite bathrooms and balconies, adding to the home’s total 2,500 square feet of deck and patio space.

But the residence’s main attraction may be its unique concrete rooftop deck. This area offers 1,000 square feet of living space plus a hot tub, lounge area, dining area, enough space to host a decent-sized gathering, and horizon views that justify paid admission.

our favorite

why not the roof? It’s like your very own rooftop bar, except for the unobstructed water views, there’s no such thing as a ‘last call’. Some of the walls in the rooftop area are raised for privacy, but not so much as to obscure the great views.

All in all, this James Bay home has been thoughtfully designed, finished with quality finishes and is in the best location in Victoria. The place is a true wonder.

WELCOME TO 236 DALLAS ROADLIVING, DINING, AND KITCHENBEDROOMS AND BATHROOMSTERIOR

