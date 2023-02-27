Not all CVEs are created equal





Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) have been on the rise for the past few years and show no sign of stopping. New vulnerabilities are being added to the National Vulnerability Database at an alarming rate, making them increasingly difficult to track in incredible amounts.

In 2000, only about 1,000 vulnerabilities were disclosed. This reduction in volume allowed security teams to efficiently review and remediate them. Systems were less complex, more prone to silos, and fewer of them than they are today. Now the number of published vulnerabilities he will exceed 23,000 in 2022, a 2,200% increase in 22 years. Based on a seasonal ARIMA model built on 10 years of data, the Coalition expects more than 1,900 new CVEs per month in 2023.

This sheer volume of information can be daunting for CISOs everywhere. This is because good cybersecurity hygiene is necessary for an organization to survive. However, not all CVEs are exploitable, and CVE exploits vary in difficulty when crafted.

The situation can be even more overwhelming in an industry with varying technical and digital requirements and where cyber may not be an area of ​​focus. Moreover, these security flaws do not affect all industries equally. For example, the consumer sector and the healthcare or real estate sector may need to prioritize vulnerabilities differently.

Below, we take a closer look at the findings of the Coalition’s Cyber ​​Threat Index 2023. This is a look at how today’s security vulnerabilities affect different industries. This analysis is based on aggregates created entirely from underwriting scans performed on these companies during the insurance quoting process.

Healthcare and real estate CVEs tend to be less severe

The healthcare sector is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks given the amount of personally identifiable information (PII) that ransomware attackers could exploit if they got into the network. The real estate industry is also a key target due to the sensitive data of renters and owners in control.

Both are attractive targets for digitization. During the pandemic, hospitals have been forced to move to virtual doctor appointments. Smart buildings are emerging in the real estate industry, using Internet of Things (IoT) devices to analyze building data to improve operations. Both of these digital evolutions have expanded the attack surface into the cloud.

However, we found that while healthcare and real estate tend to have more security vulnerabilities and issues detected per asset or technology service, they often target less harmful CVEs. . (Silver lining!)

Healthcare also has one of the lowest numbers of individual breaches on average, indicating the low impact of these benign CVEs.

This low level of exploitation may be due to the fact that real estate and healthcare tend to use less technology on average. And when it does, it typically chooses a more reliable and stable tech stack compared to other industries, reducing its overall attack surface.

Just because healthcare and real estate CVEs are less severe doesn’t mean organizations shouldn’t patch them. But it shows that we need to look more holistically at the gaps in our security posture to better understand which vulnerabilities are most important to prioritize and how they affect us. .

High-risk consumer services and technology

Unlike healthcare and real estate, technology and consumer services have complex, digitally-oriented technology stacks. The tech industry uses a lot of different technologies like jQuery, Microsoft IIS, NGINX, Cloudflare that developers love. The increasing number of cloud-hosted technologies is expanding the attack surface of the technology industry.

The saving grace for the tech sector is that they are more security aware and therefore more likely to patch issues quickly. This is likely why the technology sector has the lowest rate of individual data breaches per company, with an average breach rate of 5.59 in 2022.

Our analysis shows that the consumer services industry has the highest proportion of assets stored in the cloud. This is surprising because the industry processes and stores a customer’s PII for her. Storing PII in the cloud is a significant security risk. If not done correctly, it can become viewable and downloadable by anyone. Consumer services should be vigilant about cloud vulnerabilities and be more aware of how attackers exploit data stored in the cloud.

Looking at the CVEs impacting each industry, the consumer services and technology sectors will have the highest average severity among the industries analyzed in 2022. Technology had an average score of 9.29 out of 10 (real estate scored much lower at 7.78 out of 10 for him). This higher severity means that CVEs that affect these two sectors have a more significant impact and are likely to cause the most damage.

respond to threats accordingly

Understanding how security vulnerabilities affect these various industries can help cybersecurity vendors, including cyber insurers, make smarter decisions when assessing risk. It also helps companies improve their security posture by patching issues and flaws according to their specific risks. Organizations need to look beyond the severity of vulnerabilities. Security teams should also consider the context in which the vulnerability exists, the type of asset in which the vulnerability exists, and the types of losses that may result.

This difference in average attack breakdown, severity, and attack surface size all indicates that organizations across industries must prioritize vulnerabilities differently. As a result, it also shows how technical defenses and human resources should be allocated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/edge-articles/all-cves-are-not-created-equal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos