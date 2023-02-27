Microsoft develops Minecraft AI that can play games on its own





Since ChatGPT was integrated into Bing, Microsoft has been making headlines. Looking at the results, Microsoft plans to integrate AI into all areas, including video games. According to Semafor, Microsoft has developed an AI that can play the popular video game Minecraft all on its own. Unlike actually entering commands to move an avatar with a keyboard, AI acts of its own free will when given natural language commands. AI Minecraft allows you to complete tasks individually just by giving them commands such as building cars or castles. Generative AI is basically used to build objects instead of the player building them manually.

Applying natural language commands in an open-ended game like Minecraft is difficult because there are multiple ways to accomplish the same task. There are no plans to update the current version with this feature. This demo was an experiment to see what this technology could develop. However, this feature is expected to have a major impact on those who find traditional gameplay difficult to control.Currently, AI can only manage repetitive tasks in Minecraft. This means that players have to do creative tasks such as construction.

PC Gamer reports that the company has been trying to do this since May of last year. Last year, they worked with his OpenAI to train a neural network to play Mine his craft by analyzing 70,000 hours of recorded gameplay footage of him actually playing the game. I showed you a similar demo that does. However, the model used in the current demo has not been published. Minecraft rival Roblox has also openly discussed including generative AI in its video game development.

