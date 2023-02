Vulcan’s first national security mission launches Air Force navigation satellite

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s mission to carry a navigational satellite into geostationary earth orbit has been confirmed as the first national security launch of the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket.

“USSF-106 is the first planned national security space mission for Vulcan,” said Col. Doug Pentecost, deputy program executive at Space Systems Command for Secure Access to Space, in an email. told SpaceNews.

USSF-106 will carry Navigation Technical Satellite-3 (NTS-3), an experiment funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory and billed as the future of GPS. Manufactured by L3Harris, the NTS-3 broadcasts positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) signals from geostationary earth orbit. We aim to demonstrate next-generation PNT technology for the US military and provide an alternative to GPS.

ULA chief executive Tory Bruno told reporters last week that he expects Vulcan to be certified for a national security launch later this year after completing two commercial missions. rice field.

Vulcan is years behind schedule due to delays in the development and certification of the Blue Origin BE-4 engine that will power the first stage of the vehicle.

The long-awaited first flight, scheduled for May 4, will carry the Astrobotics Peregrine lunar lander, two demonstration satellites from Amazon’s Project Kuiper broadband constellation, and a payload from the space memorial company Celestis. The second mission is to fly the Sierra Spaces Dream Chaser space plane to the International Space Station.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, the program’s executive officer in charge of ensuring access to space, told SpaceNews at the Space Mobility Conference in Orlando last week.

The 2020 Space Force has selected Vulcan to launch 60% of the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 missions over the next few years. Another of his Phase 2 winners, SpaceX, launched the first missions of its Phase 2 contract in January.

Due to the late development of the Vulcan, the first mission awarded to the ULA, which would have been flown by the Vulcan USSF-51, was moved to the Atlas 5. The Space Force has yet to announce a launch date for her USSF-51.

The Space Force has a vested interest in Vulcan’s success, having funded nearly $1 billion in development costs. The rocket is also of strategic importance to the United States as it will replace her ULA Atlas 5 in the National Security Launch Fleet. The Atlas 5 uses the Russian-made RD-180 rocket engine and should be phased out.

Purdy said that because the Space Force relies on Vulcan for reliable access to space, and because of the urgency to end America’s reliance on the RD-180, Vulcan’s progress is being watched closely. Stated.

He is also pleased that ULA won a commercial order for Vulcan. This means it can tap into the commercial industry of launches, Purdy said. I have high hopes for the future.

